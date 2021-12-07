Gurnah receives Nobel literature medal in UK

LONDON, Dec 6: British novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah on Monday received his medal as winner of this year's Nobel Prize for Literature, in a brief ceremony held in London due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gurnah won the prestigious award in October for his novels unflinchingly portraying the effects of colonialism and the plight of refugees. The 72-year-old author bowed to Sweden's ambassador to Britain, Mikaela Kumlin Granit, as she handed him his medal and diploma at a ceremony at her official residence.

He smiled as he showed off the award to warm applause and posed for waiting photographers. Traditionally, Gurnah would have received his prize from Sweden's king, but coronavirus restrictions put paid to travel for the second year in succession.

The prize also comes with a sum of 10 million Swedish kronor (about $1.1 million, 973,000 euros). Gurnah became the fifth African to win the Nobel Prize for Literature. -AFP





