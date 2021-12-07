Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 December, 2021, 5:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Messias at home in AC Milan shirt after fairytale rise

Published : Tuesday, 7 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138

Messias at home in AC Milan shirt after fairytale rise

Messias at home in AC Milan shirt after fairytale rise

MILAN, DEC 6: Junior Messias' composure in his first season at AC Milan should come as no surprise despite the former delivery man's remarkable rise from amateur football to the Champions League.
As recently as 2019, Brazilian Messias was plying his trade in Italy's third-tier Serie C, a past in local leagues and a former job shifting fridges not that far behind him.
However, after making his debut for Crotone in Serie B in the August of that year the 30-year-old's star has risen quickly, an impressive debut Serie A season the following campaign leading to a dream move to seven-time European champions Milan.
Down-to-earth Messias, who emigrated to Italy in 2011, could well find himself playing a part for the visit of Liverpool on Tuesday as the Rossoneri try to make it to the last 16 of the Champions League for the first time since 2013.
"I try to think about working hard and to improve because when you're at this level you need to get used to it," Messias said to DAZN after scoring twice in last week's 3-0 Serie A win at Genoa.
"I got used to it last year, playing for a decent team that unfortunately got relegated... it's a bit different this year because I've found myself in a great team and a huge club -- that gives you an extra push."
It's down to Messias that Milan have a chance of making the knockout stages of Europe's top club competition after he scored his first goal for the club at Atletico Madrid a fortnight ago.
His header three minutes from the end at the Wanda Metropolitano reignited a European campaign which looked dead after they picked up just one point from their first four matches.
Now Milan face Liverpool on Tuesday knowing a win against the already-qualified Reds could book them passage to the last 16.
Sitting third in Group B and a point behind Porto in second, they need to beat Jurgen Klopp's group winners and hope Porto don't beat Atletico Madrid.
It's an unlikely but not impossible combination. Atletico can also make the knockouts if they beat Porto and Milan fail to get three points against what is likely to be a Liverpool side missing several leading players.
"Thank goodness we're talking about this and the goal in Madrid because otherwise things would have been different," said Messias.
"When I came here very few people wanted me but thankfully with hard work I've managed to show that I deserve to be here.
"It's great to talk about my story but... enough people know about what I've done to be here, now I need to think about Milan and the season I'm having."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Atletico troubles bring fresh scrutiny on Simeone ahead of Porto decider
Norway club launches QR code jersey to defend rights in Qatar
Messias at home in AC Milan shirt after fairytale rise
Rangnick pleasantly surprised by winning start at Man Utd
Barca, Atletico in danger of Champions League exit
Ten men Army football team split point with Muktijoddha SKC
India thrash New Zealand to top Test rankings
Shane McDermott disappointed on not being part of series win


Latest News
HC wants to know of steps against Panama, Paradise Papers money launderers
EU condemns verdict against Myanmar's Aung San
Putin and Modi discuss trade, humanitarian situation in Afghanistan
Girl kills self as lover's family denies marriage proposal
Imam found dead in Noakhali
PM asks Murad to resign by Tuesday
Murad was involved with Chhatra Dal: Fakhrul
Suu Kyi's sentence reduced to two years from four
Case filed against Nahid Enterprise for Tk275cr VAT evasion
Momen aspires to realize no-visa between Bangladesh and India
Most Read News
Fauci: 'Encouraging' early feedback on Omicron case severity
Suu Kyi jailed for 4 years
Cox's Bazar shootout kills two 'robbers'
PM asks Murad to resign by Tuesday
More omicron detected as US hospitals strain under delta surge
Natore train services with other parts resume after 6 hrs
BCB approves Shakib’s application to skip NZ tour
Incoterms 2020 in international trade
Stocks perform mixed
A resident flees in panic as cold lava and volcanic ash reach nearby
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft