Tuesday, 7 December, 2021, 5:53 AM
Ten men Army football team split point with Muktijoddha SKC

Published : Tuesday, 7 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106

A late goal by midfielder Saminul Haque helped ten-men Bangladesh Army Football team to snatch valuable points as they came from behind to force Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra to play a 1- 1 goal draw in the group C match of Riviera Independence Cup Football held on Monday.
Held at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur, Bangladesh Army Football team, with the day's outcome, kept their quarterfinal hope alive with four points from three matches while Muktijoddha Sangsad KC, who are out from the competition with the day's result, collected one point playing the same number of matches.
After the day's result, Saif Sporting Club confirmed their spot of quarter final from group C with six points from two outings and they are scheduled to play their last group match against Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited in the second match of the day this evening in an aim to become group champions.
The traditional black and white Motijheel outfit Mohammedan, who have three points from two matches, also have the chance to become group champions if they able to beat Saif Sporting Club with better goal margin.
In the day's match, Egyptian forward Ayman Abdalazem scored for Muktijoddha while midfielder Saminul Haque netted for Army football team after the freedom fighter led the first half by 1-0 goal.
Abdalazem put Muktijoddha Sangsad ahead early in the 8th minute of the match.
After resumption, Bangladesh Army Football team were desperately looking to stage a fight back and their best moment came when Saminul restored the parity two minutes before the final whistle, ending all Muktijoddha's hope of winning the match.
Mahbub of Bangladesh Army Football team got the marching order following his double yellow cards.
Earlier, Bangladesh Army Football team lost to a 1-2 goal defeat to Saif Sporting Club in their opening group match and staged a brilliant fight back as they beat Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited by 2-1 goals in their second group match. On the other hand, Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad made a losing start in the tournament as they went down a 1-2 goal defeat to Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited in their group opening match and suffered a 2-3 goals defeat to Saif Sporting Club in their second match of the competition.    -BSS


