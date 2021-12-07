Video
Shane McDermott disappointed on not being part of series win

Published : Tuesday, 7 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Bipin Dani

Shane McDemott is Sri Lanka's first among three foreign coaches, whose contracts have not been extended and left the country.
Speaking exclusively over the telephone, the fielding coach said, "I have arrived back to Australia (on December 3) and I am doing another 14 days strict room quarantine before returning to Adelaide to reunite with my family which I haven't seen for over 450 days".
After 10 days in strict Isolation in Colombo after contracting Covid, the board didn't see it necessary for him to return to the bubble as his contract finished on the 1st of December.
McDemott could not be part of the series victory celebrations against West Indies.
"It was disappointing not to be there to celebrate the series win, an amazing 2 years and say farewell to all the wonderful players and staff that I have developed strong relationships with".
"I will miss them, the fans, and the country dearly and hope to return one day. It has been great to be a part of Sri Lankan cricket's resurgence in world cricket", he further added.
It's a strange time for the SLC to restructure and make quality coaches reapply for roles in which they have had proven success.
McDermott, however, is not sure whether he would apply again for the coaching role.  
"Possibly, I am going to take some time to see my family and see what happens next", he signed off.






