Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 December, 2021, 5:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

BCB grants Shakib's leave from New Zealand tour

Published : Tuesday, 7 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100

 
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) granted ace allrounder Shakib Al Hasan's leave from the upcoming New Zealand tour.
Shakib cited family reasons behind his leave from the tour of New Zealand where Bangladesh will play two-match Test series, which is the part of ICC World Test Championship.  
The BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon confirmed the news, saying that the allrounder feels that he needs a break from continuous cricket to keep him refreshed.  
Shakib officially applied for the leave on Saturday, just a few hours after the BCB announced an 18-member squad for the New Zealand tour where Shakib's name was included even though he verbally told the BCB president of his decision to skip the tour.  The BCB president later advised him to apply for leave.
"Shakib's case is different. He is not injured and he also had no intention to take a rest. He wanted a break because of a family emergency. Surely Shakib is our most important cricketer. There is no doubt about it," Nazmul Hasan Papon said after a meeting with the board of directors at Hotel Sonargaon on Monday.  
"Any cricketer who wants rest or leaves will get it. BCB has no objection to that. However, the players should not apply or tell us about the rest and leave at the eleventh hour," he added.   
"The thing is that we want to know from them in advance. If they apply for leave just before any tour or series, it creates problem in team's balance."  
The drama unfolded with Shakib's decision to opt out of the tour when the selectors included his name in the New Zealand-bound Bangladesh team. It is believed the lack of coordination between the cricket management department and the selectors is widely exposed in this incident. "There is nothing like coordination or embarrassment here. Everything is becoming unofficial before. That created a lot of dilemmas. In order to make it transparent-- one thing is being emphasized and that is-the players have to inform everything officially," Papon said.
Shakib will not go to New Zealand for the third time in a row as Bangladesh are set to visit the country for the fourth time in the last five years.
Earlier this year, Bangladesh went to New Zealand to play three ODIs and the same number of T20 Internationals. Shakib took leave to be with his wife as they were expecting their third baby. Although Shakib was the captain in 2019, he opted out of the New Zealand tour. Shakib last visited New Zealand in 2017 and that year, he hammered 217 in Test innings, which remains his best score in the longer version format.  
After the series against Australia at home in 2017, Shakib played only 8 Tests out of Bangladesh's 26 Tests.
He however missed four Tests due to his one-year ban imposed by the ICC.  In 2018, he applied for a six-month break from cricket but BCB gave him a break from the South Africa tour.  
Despite touring New Zealand quite often, Bangladesh is yet to win any match in any format there.
So far Bangladesh played 32 matches on New Zealand soil across three formats and lost all.  The first Test is from January 1-5 at Bay Oval in Tauranga while the second match is from January 9-13 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Atletico troubles bring fresh scrutiny on Simeone ahead of Porto decider
Norway club launches QR code jersey to defend rights in Qatar
Messias at home in AC Milan shirt after fairytale rise
Rangnick pleasantly surprised by winning start at Man Utd
Barca, Atletico in danger of Champions League exit
Ten men Army football team split point with Muktijoddha SKC
India thrash New Zealand to top Test rankings
Shane McDermott disappointed on not being part of series win


Latest News
HC wants to know of steps against Panama, Paradise Papers money launderers
EU condemns verdict against Myanmar's Aung San
Putin and Modi discuss trade, humanitarian situation in Afghanistan
Girl kills self as lover's family denies marriage proposal
Imam found dead in Noakhali
PM asks Murad to resign by Tuesday
Murad was involved with Chhatra Dal: Fakhrul
Suu Kyi's sentence reduced to two years from four
Case filed against Nahid Enterprise for Tk275cr VAT evasion
Momen aspires to realize no-visa between Bangladesh and India
Most Read News
Fauci: 'Encouraging' early feedback on Omicron case severity
Suu Kyi jailed for 4 years
Cox's Bazar shootout kills two 'robbers'
PM asks Murad to resign by Tuesday
More omicron detected as US hospitals strain under delta surge
Natore train services with other parts resume after 6 hrs
BCB approves Shakib’s application to skip NZ tour
Incoterms 2020 in international trade
Stocks perform mixed
A resident flees in panic as cold lava and volcanic ash reach nearby
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft