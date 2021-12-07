Video
BCB receives 8 applications to own BPL franchise

Published : Tuesday, 7 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has received the expression of interest (EOI) from eight enterprises for the eighth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), slated to begin from January 28.
The BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon confirmed it, saying the BCB will finalize the six franchisees from here after scrutinizing the pros and cons.  
Last year, the BPL, the country's most glamorous T20 tournament was not held due to the outbreak of Covid-19. As there was no BPL last year, Bangabandhu T20 League was organized under BCB's own management. The franchise is back in the front row now.  
"Eight franchises have shown interest (to take the team) in this year's event. Now we will scrutinize, we will know about them and then we will come to a conclusion. It is not yet finalized," Papon said after a meeting with the board of directors at Hotel Sonargaon on Monday.
In the previous editions of BPL, there has been a lot of difference in the remuneration of domestic and foreign cricketers. "When we first talk about the BPL, I personally raised the issue that the difference between our cricketers and foreign cricketers, especially those in the draft, should not be much that raises an eyebrow," Papon said.
"Our cricketers should get what they deserve. But so far I have not seen the details."     -BSS


