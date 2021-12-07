India salutes achievement of BD: Shringla

NEW DELHI, Dec 6: India's Foreign Secretary, Harsh Vardhan Shringla today saluted Bangladesh for its successful economic journey and ascent from LDC (Least Developed Counries) status, a UN acknowledged transition made only by six countries in the last 50 years.

Speaking at 'Maitri Dibash:50th anniversary of India-Bangladesh Diplomatic Relations', organized here by the Indian Council of World Affairs, Shringla, who has also served as India's Ambassador to Bangladesh, said, "According to the United Nations, only six countries have made this transition in the last 50 years. Bangladesh is amongst the handful of other countries that will cross this milestone in the immediate future. India salutes this considerable achievement.''

He said that the fact that India and Bangladesh are jointly celebrating Maitri Diwas not just in Dhaka and New Delhi but in 18 world capitals, is a confirmation of strong bonds between the two nations and their shared optimism for future.

"The message from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina adds to the historic nature and solemnity of today's commemoration.''