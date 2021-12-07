Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 December, 2021, 5:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

India salutes achievement of BD: Shringla

Published : Tuesday, 7 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Our Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Dec 6: India's Foreign Secretary, Harsh Vardhan Shringla today saluted Bangladesh for its successful economic journey and ascent from LDC (Least Developed Counries) status, a UN acknowledged transition made only by six countries in the last 50 years.
Speaking at 'Maitri Dibash:50th anniversary of India-Bangladesh Diplomatic Relations', organized here by the Indian Council of World Affairs, Shringla, who has also served as India's Ambassador to Bangladesh, said, "According to the United Nations, only six countries have made this transition in the last 50 years. Bangladesh is amongst the handful of other countries that will cross this milestone in the immediate future. India salutes this considerable achievement.''
He said that the fact that India and Bangladesh are jointly celebrating Maitri Diwas not just in Dhaka and New Delhi but in 18 world capitals, is a confirmation of strong bonds between the two nations and their shared optimism for future.
"The message from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina adds to the historic nature and          solemnity of today's                       commemoration.''



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India salutes achievement of BD: Shringla
BNP wants to know govt’s stance over Murad’s comments
Next pandemic could be more lethal: AZ vaccine creator
56 hospitalized with dengue
Momen aspires to realize no-visa between BD and India   
Thrust on enabling way for gender equality in labour market
Several Ctg roads flooded as cyclone turned low causes rain
BNP trying to create political unrest over Khaleda’s illness: Quader


Latest News
HC wants to know of steps against Panama, Paradise Papers money launderers
EU condemns verdict against Myanmar's Aung San
Putin and Modi discuss trade, humanitarian situation in Afghanistan
Girl kills self as lover's family denies marriage proposal
Imam found dead in Noakhali
PM asks Murad to resign by Tuesday
Murad was involved with Chhatra Dal: Fakhrul
Suu Kyi's sentence reduced to two years from four
Case filed against Nahid Enterprise for Tk275cr VAT evasion
Momen aspires to realize no-visa between Bangladesh and India
Most Read News
Fauci: 'Encouraging' early feedback on Omicron case severity
Suu Kyi jailed for 4 years
Cox's Bazar shootout kills two 'robbers'
PM asks Murad to resign by Tuesday
More omicron detected as US hospitals strain under delta surge
Natore train services with other parts resume after 6 hrs
BCB approves Shakib’s application to skip NZ tour
Incoterms 2020 in international trade
Stocks perform mixed
A resident flees in panic as cold lava and volcanic ash reach nearby
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft