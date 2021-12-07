Video
BNP wants to know govt’s stance over Murad’s comments

Published : Tuesday, 7 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addressing a discussion meeting on Democracy Day at the Institution of Engneers in the city on Monday. photo : Observer

BNP on Monday urged Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to make clear her stance on offensive comments made by State Minister for Information Dr Murad Hassan against the Zia family.
"A very disgusting, derogatory and indecent campaign has been carried out on social media against the Zia family by an infamous person. I've heard he was a doctor probably from Jamalpur's Sarishabari shame on him," said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
Speaking at a discussion, he said the junior minister made a "dangerous" comment that he does everything at the behest of the Prime Minister and she knows everything that he says. "From this meeting, I want to ask the Prime Minister to clarify whether it's true or a lie. You've to explain it as it's your responsibility to protect the security of people and their dignity as Prime Minister. At the same time, we also want to know your government's stance when a minister can make such an awful statement in the media involving you (PM)," the BNP leader said.
He also alleged that the current government is destroying the country's culture, sense of courtesy and long tradition. "You've already destroyed politics in the country. Will you now ruin the minimum values and respect for our mothers and sisters? "
Fakhrul strongly protested and denounced the indecent comments of Dr Murad.
Pro-BNP student leaders of All-Party Students Unity (Apsu) of the 90s arranged the programme at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh marking the Democracy Day commemorating the fall of autocratic ruler HM Ershad in 1990.
The BNP leader said the freedom fighters liberated Bangladesh in 1971 and the student leaders created a mass upsurge against the autocracy in the 90s to build a democratic, independent and civilised country. "The current government, led by Sheikh Hasina, turned it into an uncivilised, obscene, disrespectful country."
Fakhrul regretted that Dr Murad was once involved with Chhatra Dal, the BNP's student body. "He was the publicity secretary of Chhatra Dal at Mymensingh Medical College. He later joined Chhatra League."
However, Dhaka south city unit Jubo Dal convener Golam Mawla Shaheen, who was there in the audience gallery, instantly protested Fakhrul's comment and urged him to withdraw it as he claimed Murad had never any involvement with        Chhatra Dal.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

