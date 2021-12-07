Video
Next pandemic could be more lethal: AZ vaccine creator

Published : Tuesday, 7 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98

LONDON, Dec 6: One of the scientists behind the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is warning that the next pandemic may be more contagious and more lethal unless more money is devoted to research and preparations to fight emerging viral threats.
In excerpts released before a speech Monday, Professor Sarah Gilbert says the scientific advances made in fighting deadly viruses "must not be lost" because of the cost of fighting the current pandemic.
"This will not be the last time a virus threatens our lives and our livelihoods," Gilbert is expected to say. "The truth is, the next one could be worse. It could be more contagious, or more lethal, or both."
Gilbert is scheduled to make the remarks Monday night when she delivers this year's Richard Dimbleby lecture, named after the late broadcaster who was the BBC's first war correspondent and a pioneer of television news in Britain. The annual televised lecture features addresses by influential figures in business, science and government.
Gilbert is set to call on governments to redouble their commitment to scientific research and pandemic preparedness, even after the threat of COVID-19 wanes.
"We cannot allow a situation where we have gone through all we have gone through, and then find that the enormous economic losses we have sustained mean that there is still no funding for pandemic preparedness," she said. "The advances we have made, and the knowledge we have gained, must not be lost."
The novel coronavirus has killed 5.26 million people across the world, according to Johns Hopkins University, wiped out trillions of dollars in economic output and turned life upside down for billions of people.
Efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic have been uneven and fragmented, marked by limited access to vaccines in low-income countries while the "healthy and wealthy" in rich countries get boosters, health experts say.
A panel of health experts set up by the World Health Organization (WHO) to review the handling of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has called for permanent funding and for greater ability to investigate pandemics through a new treaty.
One proposal was for new financing of at least $10bn a year for pandemic preparedness. The COVID-19 outbreak was first detected in China in late 2019. Vaccines were developed against the virus in record time. Gilbert said the Omicron variant's spike protein contained mutations known to increase the transmissibility of the virus. "There are additional changes that may mean antibodies induced by the vaccines, or by infection with other variants, may be less effective at preventing infection with Omicron," Gilbert said.     -REUTERS


