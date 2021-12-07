Video
56 hospitalized with dengue

Published : Tuesday, 7 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Staff Correspondent

Some 56 more people hospitalized with dengue in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
Of them, 43 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 13 outside Dhaka.
According to the statistics, a total of 27,660 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to December 6. So far, 27,294 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery.
The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 268. Of them, 192 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 76 are receiving it outside the capital.  
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 98 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Some 12 people died in July, 34 in August, 23 in September and 22 in October, seven in November so far.  
Among 27,604 infected, a total of , 438 were diagnosed with dengue in December, 3,567 in November 5,604 in October, 7,841 in September, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June, while 43 were infected in May.  
Among the deaths, 90 have died in Dhaka division, two each in Chattogram, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi, Barisal divisions.


