Tuesday, 7 December, 2021, 5:52 AM
Momen aspires to realize no-visa between BD and India   

Published : Tuesday, 7 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Monday said he would like to see in future that no visa would be required to travel to India as people of the neighbor country had made the highest sacrifice for independence of Bangladesh.  
"I wish to see that day when we will see no visa is required to visit (India) as the people-to-people relations are too deep between these countries. I don't want to see any barrier among them," he said at a discussion organized by Sector Commanders Forum at Jatiya Press Club in the capital.
The foreign minister said the Indian recognition to independence of Bangladesh, given on 6th December in 1971, is a historic day as it confirmed the entire world that it was not an India-Pakistan war rather India is helping independent Bangladesh that was invaded by another country.
Saying that Bhutan had recognized Bangladesh first as per the Indian advice, Dr Momen expressed his deep gratitude to India and Bhutan for their support in the peoples' war of Bangladesh in 1971.
Bangladesh and India are celebrating the Friendship Day (Maitri Diwas) today, the historic day when India recognized Bangladesh as a sovereign and independent state in 1971 after Bhutan.
The day has been designated by the Prime Ministers of Bangladesh and India as Bangladesh-India Friendship Day in March 2021 and today Bangladesh and India is celebrated the day simultaneously in 18 capitals around the globe.     -BSS


