Thrust on enabling way for gender equality in labour market

The Swedish Embassy in Dhaka, the International Labour Organization (ILO), and the Global Deal, in the context of the Team Europe Initiative 'Decent Work', jointly organized a panel discussion on the December Sunday entitled "Social Dialogue as an Enabling Mechanism for Gender Equality on the Labour Market - Experiences from the RMG-sector in Bangladesh".

In many sectors, women workers constitute more than half of the workforce. Yet, women often have poorer working conditions and are at higher risk of being subjected to gender-based violence at the workplace.

The seminar, which was arranged as part of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence Campaign, aimed at discussing how women's active participation in the labour market can be strengthened including through exploring how Social Dialogue can contribute as a mechanism to this end. Ann Linde, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden and Md Shahriar Alam, MP, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh gave introductory remarks. Ann Linde stressed the importance of connecting gender equality to sustainable development and economic growth: "We cannot disregard half of the world's population.

We say that the Swedish Government is the world's first feminist government, and as Foreign Minister I lead a feminist foreign policy.

What does that mean in this context? Well, a natural part of this policy is to work for gender equality, including in the labour market. In today's globalized economy, globalization must work for all.

Strengthening gender equality on the labour market is not only the right thing to do, it is also the economically smart thing to do in any society.", said the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden also stated that both Sweden and Bangladesh had been partners from the start of the launching of The Global Deal Initiative, adding that he looked forward to continuing to work together on these important questions.

The panel discussion was moderated by Tuomo Poutiainen, Country Director, ILO Country Office for Bangladesh. The panel gathered a broad range of relevant stakeholders sharing their experiences and consisted of: Ms. Veronica Nilsson, Global Deal, Head of Unit in the Directorate for Employment, Labour and Social Affairs (ELS), OECD; Begum Shamsunanhar Bhuiyan, MP, National Trade Union representative, Member of the Parliament and Member to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Labour and Employment; China Rahman, General Secretary at Federation of Garment Workers', Women's Affair Secretary at Industrial Bangladesh Council (IBC), Dr Rubana Huq, Former President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Ziaur Rahman, Regional Country Manager at H&M and Shirin Akhter, MP, President of the National Worker's Alliance, Member of Parliament and Founder President of Karmojibi Nari (KN). During the seminar, the EU delegation gave a presentation of some of the early findings of their study "Mapping Trade Unions in Bangladesh: Current Dynamics and Challenges".







