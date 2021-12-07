Several Ctg roads flooded as cyclone turned low causes rain

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 6: The port city witnessed continuous drizzling since morning on Monday following the weakening of Cyclone Jawad into a depression, and then into a well-marked low.

Several roads of the city have been flooded due to the rain that began on Sunday. Commuters struggled as there were fewer vehicles on the road.

According to Chattogram met office, over 15 mm rainfall was recorded in Chattogram during the last 24 hours.

According to the Meteorological Depart ment, the depression, currently in the northern and mid-western region of the Bay of Bengal, has further weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area. It will weaken further after showers that cover a large area.









