Bangladesh-India Friendship Day marked in city

Indian High Commission in Dhaka on Monday hosted a reception and cultural programme at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre as part of the first Bangladesh-India Friendship Day.

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhary graced the occasion as the chief guest. Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami was present.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, senior representatives from the government of Bangladesh including Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament, the Chief of the Army Staff, Secretaries to the Government, senior officials, IGP of Police, leaders of business and industry, media, academia and civil society were present.

Bangladeshi nationals selected for India's highest civilian honours, in the years 2020 and 2021, were specially invited and felicitated in presence of the august gathering.

The day marks the recognition of an independent and sovereign Bangladesh, by India and Bhutan, fifty years ago - ten days before Bangladesh was actually liberated.

The celebrations culminated in a grand cultural performance by Gaan Bangla, under direction of Kaushik Hossain Taposh, Managing Director and CEO.

As many as 50 eminent artists, including from India and Bangladesh performed on this occasion. A video, produced by the Government of Bangladesh to showcase the history of the bilateral relationship from the 1971 Liberation War to the present-day Shonali Adhyay was also screened in Dhaka and at all other Moitree Dibosh events worldwide. -UNB





