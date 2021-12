BANKING EVENT

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula speaking at training on Auditors Role Towards Achievement of Financial Excellence organised by Islami Bank Training and Research Academy (IBTRA) recently. Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Deputy Managing Director, S.M Rabiul Hasan, Principal of IBTRA, Executives and Officials of the Bank attended the programme.