SIBL distributes finance to farmers at Subornochar

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) distributed agricultural finance at 4pc profit rate among about 300 soybean and chili cultivators of Subornochar, Noakhali. Mohammed Khurshed Alam Khan, Deputy Commissioner of Noakhali, was present as chief guest while Md. Tajul Islam, Additional Managing Director of SIBL, and Chaiti Sarbabidya, UNO of Subornochar, were the special guests, says a press release.Md. Sirajul Hoque, Deputy Managing Director of SIBL, presided over the program.Sadat Ahmad Khan, SVP and Head of SME and AFD, Md. Moniruzzaman, SVP and Head of Marketing and Brand Communication Division, Muhammed Abdus Sahid, Manager, Maizdee Branch of SIBL, were present at the programme among other invited guests and local dignitaries.Senior officials of SIBL, soybean and chili cultivators were also present.Mohammed Khurshed Alam Khan, Deputy Commissioner of Noakhali, praised this initiative of SIBL and expected that poverty level would come down in this region through this kind of initiative and Bangladesh would achieve capacity to meet the demand of soybean reducing import dependency.Md. Tajul Islam, Additional Managing Director of SIBL, said that SIBL for the fourth time disbursed agricultural finance at 4pc profit rate among soybean and chili cultivators of Subornochar area and hoped that investment facilities would be extended gradually among more farmers.