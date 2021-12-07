

Mercantile Bank Foundation donates for blind children

Mercantile Bank Foundation donated Tk.5.00 lac as assistance to Blind Children (ABC). Bank's Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury handed over the cheque to Munira Khan, President of ABC at Bank's Head Office on Monday, says a press release.Mati Ul Hasan, Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam and Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, DMDs of MBL, Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, CFO and Abu Asghar G. Haruni, Company Secretary of the bank along with M Khairul Alam, Senior Vice President, Sanjay Ranjan Kar, Executive Director and Md. Akhterul Alam, General Secretary from ABC and other senior officials from both the organisations were present on the occasion.