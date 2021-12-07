Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 December, 2021, 5:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BANKING EVENTS

Trading of AIBL Mudaraba Perpetual bond begins

Published : Tuesday, 7 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Desk

Trading of AIBL Mudaraba Perpetual bond begins

Trading of AIBL Mudaraba Perpetual bond begins

Trading of Al Arafah Islami Bank Ltd's 'AIBL Mudaraba', the very first Perpetual Bond that got approved under the new regulation began on Sunday, through a ring bell ceremony held at DSE Tower, Dhaka, says a press release.
In the inaugural ceremony, M Shaifur Rahman Mazumdar, Chief Operating Officer, Dhaka Stock Exchange, Muhammed Nadim, Deputy Managing Director, Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd and Tanzim Alamgir, Managing Director and CEO, UCB Investment Limited were present among other senior officials.
After a hiatus of 14 years, the AIBL Mudaraba Perpetual bond has made its debut on Dhaka Stock Exchange. The public offer portion of this bond is oversubscribed by 1.35 times.
A perpetual bond is fixed income security with no maturity date and is often considered as a type of equity rather than debt. These types of bonds are not redeemable but instead provide a never-ending stream of interest payments.
This is to be noted that UCB Investment Ltd. is the Issue Manager and Arranger of this issuance.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
SIBL distributes finance to farmers at Subornochar
Mercantile Bank Foundation donates for blind children
Trading of AIBL Mudaraba Perpetual bond begins
Daraz to award social-media influencers Thursday
Covid hit airline sector, but not pilot dreams
Sony-Rangs launches Rangs Bijoy Utsab
Harun-Ur-Rashid gets Nepal Int’l Iconic Award


Latest News
HC wants to know of steps against Panama, Paradise Papers money launderers
EU condemns verdict against Myanmar's Aung San
Putin and Modi discuss trade, humanitarian situation in Afghanistan
Girl kills self as lover's family denies marriage proposal
Imam found dead in Noakhali
PM asks Murad to resign by Tuesday
Murad was involved with Chhatra Dal: Fakhrul
Suu Kyi's sentence reduced to two years from four
Case filed against Nahid Enterprise for Tk275cr VAT evasion
Momen aspires to realize no-visa between Bangladesh and India
Most Read News
Fauci: 'Encouraging' early feedback on Omicron case severity
Suu Kyi jailed for 4 years
Cox's Bazar shootout kills two 'robbers'
PM asks Murad to resign by Tuesday
More omicron detected as US hospitals strain under delta surge
Natore train services with other parts resume after 6 hrs
BCB approves Shakib’s application to skip NZ tour
Incoterms 2020 in international trade
Stocks perform mixed
A resident flees in panic as cold lava and volcanic ash reach nearby
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft