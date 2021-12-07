|
BANKING EVENTS
Trading of AIBL Mudaraba Perpetual bond begins
Trading of Al Arafah Islami Bank Ltd's 'AIBL Mudaraba', the very first Perpetual Bond that got approved under the new regulation began on Sunday, through a ring bell ceremony held at DSE Tower, Dhaka, says a press release.
In the inaugural ceremony, M Shaifur Rahman Mazumdar, Chief Operating Officer, Dhaka Stock Exchange, Muhammed Nadim, Deputy Managing Director, Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd and Tanzim Alamgir, Managing Director and CEO, UCB Investment Limited were present among other senior officials.
After a hiatus of 14 years, the AIBL Mudaraba Perpetual bond has made its debut on Dhaka Stock Exchange. The public offer portion of this bond is oversubscribed by 1.35 times.
A perpetual bond is fixed income security with no maturity date and is often considered as a type of equity rather than debt. These types of bonds are not redeemable but instead provide a never-ending stream of interest payments.
This is to be noted that UCB Investment Ltd. is the Issue Manager and Arranger of this issuance.