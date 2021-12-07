

Trading of AIBL Mudaraba Perpetual bond begins

In the inaugural ceremony, M Shaifur Rahman Mazumdar, Chief Operating Officer, Dhaka Stock Exchange, Muhammed Nadim, Deputy Managing Director, Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd and Tanzim Alamgir, Managing Director and CEO, UCB Investment Limited were present among other senior officials.

After a hiatus of 14 years, the AIBL Mudaraba Perpetual bond has made its debut on Dhaka Stock Exchange. The public offer portion of this bond is oversubscribed by 1.35 times.

A perpetual bond is fixed income security with no maturity date and is often considered as a type of equity rather than debt. These types of bonds are not redeemable but instead provide a never-ending stream of interest payments.

This is to be noted that UCB Investment Ltd. is the Issue Manager and Arranger of this issuance.





