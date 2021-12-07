

Daraz to award social-media influencers Thursday

With this mega-event, they aim to recognize and honour the current generation of social-media influencers who have created a positive impact in the society for the last two years, says a press release.

With an esteemed and exclusive guest list with invitees from across the creative industry, the awards show will be held on December 9th, 2021 at the Radisson Blu Hotel in the country's capital.

With awards in 15 categories, The Marvel of Tomorrow is a platform which will act as a spotlight for various types of influencers making a difference within and beyond their respective industries-the first time this sort of initiative has been undertaken in Bangladesh.

Tajdin Hasan, the Chief Marketing Officer of Daraz says: "Daraz has been in close proximity to influencers in most of its marketing strategies, and 'The Marvel of Tomorrow' is the perfect opportunity for us to give back to the most impactful influencers of the last two years. I am delighted to be a part of this journey!"

A N M Ziaul Islam, Chief Executive Officer of Kantar Research says: "Our work is data-centric, and we always prioritize quality over quantity. Our work at Kantar was of authenticating every unit of data that was necessary to achieve completion for this program. We are proud of the work that we have done. It is an honor to be part of something so progressive."

Speaking about the inception of this event, Breity Sabrin, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of The Marvel - Be You says, "We are hosting this program to create a stage for influencers to come under the same umbrella and be recognized through a rational, science-based approach."

The Marvel of Tomorrow is the biggest influencer award ceremony ever hosted in the country. The Marvel - Be You intends to provide a platform for brands and influencers to gel, and create opportunities for cooperation to help develop the industry further.

For the award, the title sponsor is "Daraz" in association with "HungryNaki", "Kantar" "The Business Standard." The awesome booth experience and handset partner is "Samsung". Broadcast partner is "Nagorik TV".

Campaign, digital and PR partners are "JustStorys", "C Three Sixty", "Madmen Digital", and "Concito PR". The community outreach partners are "Poriborton Kori" & "JCI Dhaka North".

The cultural music partner is "Youth Bangla Cultural Foundation". The event execution partner is "Watermark". Grooming partner is "Prive". The hospitality partner is "Radisson".

The merchandise partner is "Twelve Clothing". The Music & Sound Effect Partner is "Axpert Productions." Photography partner is "Dream Weaver". Strategic partner is "Brand Practitioners Bangladesh". The videography partner is "DCC Commercial". The wardrobe partners are "Anzara" and "Dapper".





