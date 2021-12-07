Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 December, 2021, 5:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Daraz to award social-media influencers Thursday

Published : Tuesday, 7 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Business Desk

Daraz to award social-media influencers Thursday

Daraz to award social-media influencers Thursday

'The Marvel - Be You,' a research-based influencer management platform, is set to host the country's first-ever red-carpet influencer award programme, entitled The Marvel of Tomorrow.
With this mega-event, they aim to recognize and honour the current generation of social-media influencers who have created a positive impact in the society for the last two years, says a press release.
With an esteemed and exclusive guest list with invitees from across the creative industry, the awards show will be held on December 9th, 2021 at the Radisson Blu Hotel in the country's capital.
With awards in 15 categories, The Marvel of Tomorrow is a platform which will act as a spotlight for various types of influencers making a difference within and beyond their respective industries-the first time this sort of initiative has been undertaken in Bangladesh.
Tajdin Hasan, the Chief Marketing Officer of Daraz says: "Daraz has been in close proximity to influencers in most of its marketing strategies, and 'The Marvel of Tomorrow' is the perfect opportunity for us to give back to the most impactful influencers of the last two years. I am delighted to be a part of this journey!"
A N M Ziaul Islam, Chief Executive Officer of Kantar Research says: "Our work is data-centric, and we always prioritize quality over quantity. Our work at Kantar was of authenticating every unit of data that was necessary to achieve completion for this program. We are proud of the work that we have done. It is an honor to be part of something so progressive."
Speaking about the inception of this event, Breity Sabrin, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of The Marvel - Be You says, "We are hosting this program to create a stage for influencers to come under the same umbrella and be recognized through a rational, science-based approach."
The Marvel of Tomorrow is the biggest influencer award ceremony ever hosted in the country. The Marvel - Be You intends to provide a platform for brands and influencers to gel, and create opportunities for cooperation to help develop the industry further.
For the award, the title sponsor is "Daraz" in association with "HungryNaki", "Kantar" "The Business Standard." The awesome booth experience and handset partner is "Samsung". Broadcast partner is "Nagorik TV".
Campaign, digital and PR partners are "JustStorys", "C Three Sixty", "Madmen Digital", and "Concito PR". The community outreach partners are "Poriborton Kori" & "JCI Dhaka North".
The cultural music partner is "Youth Bangla Cultural Foundation". The event execution partner is "Watermark". Grooming partner is "Prive". The hospitality partner is "Radisson".
The merchandise partner is "Twelve Clothing". The Music & Sound Effect Partner is "Axpert Productions." Photography partner is "Dream Weaver". Strategic partner is "Brand Practitioners Bangladesh". The videography partner is "DCC Commercial". The wardrobe partners are "Anzara" and "Dapper".


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
SIBL distributes finance to farmers at Subornochar
Mercantile Bank Foundation donates for blind children
Trading of AIBL Mudaraba Perpetual bond begins
Daraz to award social-media influencers Thursday
Covid hit airline sector, but not pilot dreams
Sony-Rangs launches Rangs Bijoy Utsab
Harun-Ur-Rashid gets Nepal Int’l Iconic Award


Latest News
HC wants to know of steps against Panama, Paradise Papers money launderers
EU condemns verdict against Myanmar's Aung San
Putin and Modi discuss trade, humanitarian situation in Afghanistan
Girl kills self as lover's family denies marriage proposal
Imam found dead in Noakhali
PM asks Murad to resign by Tuesday
Murad was involved with Chhatra Dal: Fakhrul
Suu Kyi's sentence reduced to two years from four
Case filed against Nahid Enterprise for Tk275cr VAT evasion
Momen aspires to realize no-visa between Bangladesh and India
Most Read News
Fauci: 'Encouraging' early feedback on Omicron case severity
Suu Kyi jailed for 4 years
Cox's Bazar shootout kills two 'robbers'
PM asks Murad to resign by Tuesday
More omicron detected as US hospitals strain under delta surge
Natore train services with other parts resume after 6 hrs
BCB approves Shakib’s application to skip NZ tour
Incoterms 2020 in international trade
Stocks perform mixed
A resident flees in panic as cold lava and volcanic ash reach nearby
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft