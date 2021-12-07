

Sony-Rangs launches Rangs Bijoy Utsab

In this ceremony Rangs has launched attractive campaign on the occasion of Golden Jubilee of Victory Day. Under this campaign customer will get all electronics products at exclusive price, free gifts and many more. Customer can avail this offer from Online Store (shop.rangs.com.bd) and also from their countrywide showrooms till December 31, next.

Being committed to provide best quality and official electronics appliances, with this offer, customer will enjoy exclusive discount in all range of SONY-RANGS Products.

Besides, for specific models of Sony and Rangs LED TV customer will get Sound Bar, T-Shirt, Bongo Digital video streaming platform's yearly subscription; Ceiling Fan for AC;LG Water Purifier Washing Machine& Taster with Kelvinator and Rangs Refrigerator, Freezer & Microwave Oven completely free. In addition, there will be bundle discount for purchasing LG LED TV with LG Water Purifier.

Managing Director of Rangs Electronics Limited Ekram Hussain and Deputy Managing Director Beanus Hossain have jointly inaugurated the grand launching ceremony along with the High Officials from Marketing and Sales Department.

After launching the Campaign, countrywide Sony-Rangs showrooms are crowded with exited customers. This offering will continue till the 31st December, 2021. But to avoid overcrowd or without showing any cause, Sony-Rangs management may close the campaign anytime.

Rangs Electronics Ltd. is one of the trusted electronics appliances distributor and dealing business with goodwill, success and trust for last 38 years. This event has been organized by following the Human health and safety measures.















Sony-Rangs, the leading electronics and electric company has organized a grand launching ceremony of their "Rangs Bijoy Utsab" Campaign at their Sonartori Tower Showroom, at Banglamotor, Dhaka, says a press release.In this ceremony Rangs has launched attractive campaign on the occasion of Golden Jubilee of Victory Day. Under this campaign customer will get all electronics products at exclusive price, free gifts and many more. Customer can avail this offer from Online Store (shop.rangs.com.bd) and also from their countrywide showrooms till December 31, next.Being committed to provide best quality and official electronics appliances, with this offer, customer will enjoy exclusive discount in all range of SONY-RANGS Products.Besides, for specific models of Sony and Rangs LED TV customer will get Sound Bar, T-Shirt, Bongo Digital video streaming platform's yearly subscription; Ceiling Fan for AC;LG Water Purifier Washing Machine& Taster with Kelvinator and Rangs Refrigerator, Freezer & Microwave Oven completely free. In addition, there will be bundle discount for purchasing LG LED TV with LG Water Purifier.Managing Director of Rangs Electronics Limited Ekram Hussain and Deputy Managing Director Beanus Hossain have jointly inaugurated the grand launching ceremony along with the High Officials from Marketing and Sales Department.After launching the Campaign, countrywide Sony-Rangs showrooms are crowded with exited customers. This offering will continue till the 31st December, 2021. But to avoid overcrowd or without showing any cause, Sony-Rangs management may close the campaign anytime.Rangs Electronics Ltd. is one of the trusted electronics appliances distributor and dealing business with goodwill, success and trust for last 38 years. This event has been organized by following the Human health and safety measures.