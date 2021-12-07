

Harun-Ur-Rashid gets Nepal Int’l Iconic Award

Md Harun-Ur-Rashid who had been elected a Director of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) for the sixth time, has won this award in recognition of his contributions to business, entrepreneurship and social activities.

It may be mentioned that Md Harun-Ur-Rashid also received awards for 16 times from the Commerce Ministry for his contribution to export oriented business.













Industrialist and Chairman of Asian Television Md Harun-Ur-Rashid (CIP) received Nepal International Iconic Award 2021 at a programme organised by Nepal Bangladesh Friendship Association in Kathmandu recently, says a press release.Md Harun-Ur-Rashid who had been elected a Director of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) for the sixth time, has won this award in recognition of his contributions to business, entrepreneurship and social activities.It may be mentioned that Md Harun-Ur-Rashid also received awards for 16 times from the Commerce Ministry for his contribution to export oriented business.