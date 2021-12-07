DSE ends mixed, CSE slides on volatile trade

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) ended mixed and the indicators Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) slid following volatile trade on Monday, following a three-day winning streak until Sunday.

DSEX, the prime index on the DSE gained 12.90 points or 0.18 per cent to 6,978, adding 275 points in the past four consecutive sessions. The DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also gained 3.60 points to 1,464, but the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, lost 3.62 points to 2,634 at the close of the trading.

Turnover on the DSE stood at Tk 8.87 billion, which was Tk 8.94 billion in the previous day. Gainers took a strong lead over the losers, as out of 371 issues traded, 218 advanced, 118 declined and 35 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco was the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 798 million changing hands, followed by Genex Infosys (Tk 316 million), First Security Islami Bank (Tk 299 million), Sena Kalyan Insurance (Tk 279 million) and ONE Bank (Tk 277 million).

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) dropped 13.19 points to 20,402 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX), eroded 10.71 points to close at 12,264.

Of the issues traded, 148 advanced, 93 declined and 29 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 11.83 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 352 million.

















