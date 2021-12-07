Video
bKash distributes graphic novel Mujib to 55 schools in Sylhet

Published : Tuesday, 7 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Business Desk

After the successful distribution of graphic novel 'Mujib' in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Barishal and Mymensingh, now bKash has distributed 2200 copies of the graphic novel to 55 schools in Sylhet to inspire the students with the ideals of Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Marking Bangabandhu's birth centenary and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence, bKash has taken the initiative of distributing 20,000 copies of graphic novel 'Mujib' to 500 schools across the country, says a press release.
With the support of bKash, Bishwo Shahitto Kendro (BSK) has been distributing the graphic novel 'Mujib,' which is published in eight series by the Center for Research and Information (CRI) based on Bangabandhu's autobiography 'Oshomapto Attojiboni' ('The Unfinished Memoirs'). Once the next editions of the graphic novel are published, bKash will further expand this program to more schools along with the existing ones.
Dr. Muhammad Mosharrof Hossain, Divisional Commissioner (Additional Secretary) of Sylhet and Major General Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (retd), Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer of bKash handed over the books to the school representatives at Kazi Nazrul Auditorium, Sylhet on Monday. Renowned cultural personality and Bishwo Shahitto Kendro Trustee Abdun Noor Tushar presided over the programme.
The graphic novel 'Mujib' depicts the experiences of Bangabandhu's childhood, adolescence, and social and political activities in a format suitable for both children and adolescents with a vibrant combination of dialogues, stories, and illustrations.
Through this event, 5 sets of the graphic novel have been given to each of the 55 schools of Sylhet. As a result, 40 students will get the opportunity to read the book from a school library at the same time.
Dr. Muhammad Mosharrof Hossain, Divisional Commissioner of Sylhet, said: " 'Mujib' novel will be easily understood by children and they will be able to uphold the spirit of Bangabandhu's life among themselves. Thanks to bKash and Bishwo Shahitto Kendro for this great initiative."
 Major General Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (retd), Chief External & Corporate Affairs Officer of bKash, said: "The graphic novel with its simple dialogue and illustration will create an opportunity for the students to know about the sacrifices and struggles of Bangabandhu, which will inspire them to love their country and the people in future".
Bishwo Shahitto Kendro Trustee Abdun Noor Tushar said, "The Bengali Nation has a great leader like Bangabandhu. Knowing Bangabandhu means knowing the history of Bangladesh's emergence."
The relationship of bKash with book donation is remarkable from its inception. As a responsible corporate organization of the country, bKash has been associated with BSK since 2014 to cultivate the habit of reading books among the next generation. bKash has distributed 253,600 books among students from 2,900 educational institutions which benefited 2.6 million readers till now.


