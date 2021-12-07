Petrobangla gets new Chairman



Nazmul Ahsan

Prior to his joining as the Chairman of Petrobangla Nazmul Ahsan served as the Director (Admin) of Petrobangla and Joint secretary of Energy and Mineral Resources Division (EMRD), says a press release.

He joined in the 13 batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (Administration) cadre in 25 April, 1994. During his long and versatile career, he served in the field Administration in different capacity including the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Khulna and Satkhira.

He also served in the Power Division and Energy and Mineral Resources Division (EMRD) in different prestigious positions. He did his graduation and post graduation degree in Physics from Dhaka University. He anticipates co-operation from all in performing his duty as Chairman of Petrobangla.























Nazmul Ahsan, Additional Secretary has joined as Chairman of Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla) on deputation on Monday.Prior to his joining as the Chairman of Petrobangla Nazmul Ahsan served as the Director (Admin) of Petrobangla and Joint secretary of Energy and Mineral Resources Division (EMRD), says a press release.He joined in the 13 batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (Administration) cadre in 25 April, 1994. During his long and versatile career, he served in the field Administration in different capacity including the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Khulna and Satkhira.He also served in the Power Division and Energy and Mineral Resources Division (EMRD) in different prestigious positions. He did his graduation and post graduation degree in Physics from Dhaka University. He anticipates co-operation from all in performing his duty as Chairman of Petrobangla.