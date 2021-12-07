Video
Mukesh Ambani backs privacy, cryptocurrency bills

Published : Tuesday, 7 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98

MUMBAI, Dec 6: Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani has backed India's proposed data privacy and cryptocurrency bills. "We are on the verge of introducing the data privacy bill, and the cryptocurrency bill. I think we are on the right track," said Ambani in an interview at the Infinity Forum, hosted by International Financial Services Centres Authority, GIFT City and Bloomberg. The RIL chairman's comments come as the government plans to mandate a minimum investment in digital currencies while not allowing them as legal tender.
Ambani, who is also India's wealthiest man, is a big believer in blockchain technology. "I believe in blockchain technology and this is different from cryptocurrency," he said.     -TNN


