BTRC to open all telecom licenses for attracting FDI

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has initiated a move to open all telecommunication licenses to foreign investors as part of a government decision to attract more foreign direct investments.

The commission took the initiative to withdraw investment restrictions on foreign individuals or entities on a wide range of telecom-related business in the country, a BTRC official told The Daily Observer on Monday.

He said the initiative was taken following an instruction of the posts and telecommunications ministry. A BTRC notice issued in this regard on Sunday asked the stakeholders to submit their opinions on the proposed amendments in 10 days.

In line with the move, the telecom regulatory body published a set of draft amendments to its licensing guidelines, withdrawing an embargo on foreigners' investments in 21 types of licenses the telecom regulator issues.

Under the proposed amendment, foreign entities would be able to set up fully-owned telecom business in the country. Besides, foreign telecom licensees would also get scope for taking up to 20 per cent of its total loans from local banks upon a prior approval from the BTRC.

Foreign entities, already taken loans and their total loans from local sources beyond fresh limit, will have to bring down the ratio within the stipulated rate within five years of the amendments are approved.

'The initiative to allow foreign investments in all sort of telecom business is taken in line with our national investment policy where foreign entities or individuals are allowed to establish fully-owned entities in Bangladesh,' posts and telecommunications minister Mustafa Jabbar told The Daily observer on the day.

The proposed changes would align telecom rules and regulations with the country's national investments policy, Mustafa said. 'There should not be any barrier to foreigners to make investments in the country's telecom sector when our national policy welcomes their investments,' the telecom minister said.

The proposed amendments would be applicable to licenses for services, including 2G, 3G and 4G mobile phone, international gateway, Interconnection exchange, international internet gateway, national internet exchange, internet protocol telephony service provider, voice over internet protocol and international terrestrial cable.

Besides, changes in the licensing guidelines on international terrestrial cable, broadband wireless access services, PSTN operator license, nationwide telecommunication transmission network services, vehicle tracking service services, tower sharing services, submarine cable systems and services, mobile number portability service, telecom value-added service and internet service provider falls in the commission's proposal.





