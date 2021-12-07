Video
Tuesday, 7 December, 2021, 5:49 AM
Dhaka-Sylhet-Tamabil highway uplift project to rise by Tk 4,089cr

Published : Tuesday, 7 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 140
Mizanur Rahman

The cost of 'Land Acquisition and Utility Transfer Project: Support to upgradation of Dhaka- Sylhet-Tamabil Highway into four lane and construction of separate service lane on both sides will increase by Tk 4,089.59 crore to a total of Tk 7,975.31 crore as per revised project cost proposal.
Meanwhile, consultancy costs for land acquisition and utility transfer is going to more than doubled. The originally approved cost of Tk 548.89 crore will now grow by Tk 836.17 crore to a total of  Tk 1,382.95.
However, the number and scope of consultants work is increasing with the money. The original  project cost include 328 consultants. Now their number will grow 1,823. Such proposal has been incorporated in the revised project. The implementation duration of the project was earlier increased from September 2018 to December 2020. Now it may be extended to December 2021.
The project's feasibility study was done with the financial and technical assistance of the     Asian Development Bank (ADB). Dhaka-Sylhet-Tamabil Highway is an important part of the Asian Highway (AH-1 and AH), BIMSTEC Corridor (Corridor-3) and SAARC Highway Corridor (AHC-5).
It is going to be upgraded from two lanes to four lanes focused on creating a major corridor       for expansion of sub-regional trade and communication with the greater Sylhet region from the capital Dhaka and going beyond Bangladesh border.
The existing right of way along the current alignment of the highway averages about 33 meters but it will be increased to 45 to 50 meters now with separate service lanes on both sides of the highway.
In addition, various sub-standard bends in existing road need to be straightened to ensure fast and safe travel. In this case, land acquisition and utility transfer is required on both sides of the existing road.
Planning Commission officials said the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) meeting was     held on September 15 this year after receiving proposals from the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges. The project has been recommended to be placed at the next meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) with changes carried out that the PEC meeting suggested. Department of Roads and Highways (RHD) will implement the project by 31 December 2023.
Mamun-al-Rashid, a member (secretary) of the physical infrastructure division of the Planning Commission said the project is taking more time and cost to remove the wires and poles of the service companies including electricity, gas and telephone.


