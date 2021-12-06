Democracy Day today

Today is Democracy Day. On that day in 1990, the country saw the fall of autocratic ruler Hussein Muhammad Ershad. Military dictator Gen Ershad stepped down in the face of a mass upsurge and handed power to a caretaker government ending his nine years of autocratic rule which began through grabbing power in a coup on March 24 in 1982.

Therefore, the day is also called 'Day of the Fall of Dictator.'

It was a watershed moment in the country's history that brought together all parties and halted political rivalries. People from all walks of life stood united against an undemocratic, military ruler. In particular, students played an instrumental role in the anti-autocracy movement.

While recalling the then anti-autocracy movement, Shafi Ahmed, leader of all-party student unity of the nineties, told the Daily Observer, "Bangladesh has seen the most influential student movements in national politics in the history of the world politics. During the Pakistan period, the student movement removed one of the world's harshest military rulers. While they (Pakistan

military) used the language of weapons then the students fought back and defeated the trained troops."

"The students' slogan 'Mani Na Manbo Na' gradually created a new state in the world. How many countries have such a history?" The student leader added.

Shafi Ahmed said, "Even after the creation of Bangladesh, when there was a mischievous attempt to rule the country in Pakistani style then we as the successors of the students and people who gave us an independent country sacrificing their lives also resisted military dictator Ershad in 1990."

"On December 6, 1990, former President Hussein Muhammad Ershad was forced to resign in the face of widespread mass protests in Bangladesh. Following his resignation, Justice Sahabuddin Ahmed was appointed interim President and the National Assembly was dissolved," he added.

Shafi Ahmed said, "About hundred people died during the protests that led to the mass upsurge from October 10 till December 4. Around fifty people lost their lives in violent protests and street fights from November 27 after a state of emergency was declared. Gen Ershad was arrested immediately after the uprising on corruption charges."

"Our anti-autocracy movement is marked as the starting point of parliamentary democracy in Bangladesh after nine years of military rule and paved the way for a credible democratic country," he added.

Meanwhile, Ashim Kumar Ukil, the then General Secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) and a frontline student leader of anti-autocracy movement of the '90s, said, "On this day the dictatorship of Gen Ershad came to an end forever. We all got together at Dhaka University on that day and formed All-party Student Unity to remove dictator Ershad. Our target was to end the politics of killing, kidnap and rape. Government would be changed through election process. We were initially successful on December 6 in 1990 and democracy became unchained. The blood of Martyr Nur Hossain and Dr Milon became triumphant."

"Now, all stakeholders of democracy have to be spontaneously participatory to consolidate our hard-earned democracy. The evolving trend of democracy needs to be further developed. To evolve democracy the election process needs to be made more transparent and more acceptable. Parliament will be the focal point of all discussions and it needs to be made more participatory," said Ashim Kumar Ukil, a lawmaker in the current parliament.

After being defeated in the farcical election of 1986, Awami League led 8-party alliance took to the streets once again that bolstered the movement launched by BNP led 7-party alliance and Leftist 5-party alliance in 1987.

The leaders of two major alliances of the time Sheikh Hasina and Begum Khaleda Zia decided to move for a unified movement against the Ershad regime after a meeting on October 28 in 1987 at Mahakhali in the capital.

The movement reached a new peak in 1987 after the death of Nur Hossain who died during a police firing on a Jubo League rally. BNP, Awami League and all other parties started nationwide agitation in response to the police excesses. But, eventually the movement in 1987-88 was not seeing much success due to the repressive measures of the government like the frequent house arrests of Sheikh Hasina and Khaleda Zia.