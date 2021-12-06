Video
Monday, 6 December, 2021
Biden-Putin talks set for tomorrow amid Ukraine tension

Published : Monday, 6 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145

MOSCOW, Dec 5: Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden will hold talks by video conference on Tuesday, the Kremlin and Washington said, as tensions rise over Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Saturday the conversation would take place in the evening Russia time and the two leaders would determine its duration, according to Russian news agencies.
A statement from the White House also confirmed the talks, saying the leaders would discuss a range of issues by a secure video link.
"President Biden will underscore US concerns with Russian military activities on the border with Ukraine and reaffirm the United States' support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," press secretary Jen Psaki said in the statement.
Biden said Friday he would make it "very, very difficult" for Russia to launch any invasion of Ukraine, which had warned that a large-scale attack may be planned for next month.
Washington and Kiev say Moscow has massed troops near Ukraine's borders and accuse Russia of planning an invasion.
Russia has denied any bellicose intentions and accused the West of provocation, particularly with military exercises in the Black Sea, which it sees as part of its sphere of influence.
Biden and Putin had
    been expected since Friday to hold a video call.
- 'Security guarantees' -
Biden told reporters in Washington he was putting together "the most comprehensive and meaningful set of initiatives to make it very, very difficult for Mr Putin to go ahead and do what people are worried he may do".
And on Saturday, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin made it clear they were taking the threat of invasion seriously, in comments following a speech in California.
"They've invaded before," he said, when asked how concerned he was.
"And so as we look at numbers of forces that are in the border region, as we look at some of the things that are occurring in the information space, as we look at what's going on in the cyber domain, it really raises our concern," Austin said.    -AFP


