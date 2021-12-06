ACC submits list of 29 alleged money launderers to HC

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Sunday submitted before the High Court (HC) a list of 29 individuals of 14 organisations including BNP Vice Chairman Abdul Awal Mintoo and four other members of his family for their alleged involvement in money laundering.

The name of controversial businessman Moosa Bin Shamsher is also on the list.

The list was submitted following the High Court directives given earlier.

ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan told journalists

after the submission that the bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice AKM Zahirul Haque has received the lists and heard the matter later.

Khurshid said the names have been collected from various sources. An investigation is underway.

Four other family members of Abdul Awal Mintoo, also former President of FBCCI, are his wife Nasreen Fatema Awal, and sons Tabith Awal, Tafsir Awal and Tajwar Md Awal. They all are involved with the Multimode Ltd housed at Anchor Tower of 108, Bir Uttam CR Dutta Road in Dhaka. Of the suspected money launderers, 24 persons are engaged with 13 organisations. The rest include four individuals and an organization.

The four individuals are Mughal Farida Y, 80-72, Tyrone PI, Jamaica, New York, US; Shahid Ullah of 235, The Wood Lands, Texas, US; Chowdhury Faisal of House 23, Road 23, Block-B, Banani, Dhaka and Ahmed Samir of 15 United Nations Road, Baridhara, Dhaka and the organization is Brummer and Partners Asset Management (Bangladesh) Ltd, 50 Mohakhali, Dhaka.

The rest of the individuals of other organizations, are Moosa Bin Shamser of Venus Overseas Company, Banani, Dhaka; Fazle Elahi of Dynamic Energy, House 424, Road 7, Baridhara DOHS, Dhaka; KH Asadul Islam of Intrepid Group, Dhanmondi, Dhaka; Zulfiqar Ahmed of Khaleda Shipping Company, House 132, Road 5, Dhanmondi, Dhaka; Tajul Islam Tajul of Jemico Trade International, Chashara, Narayanganj; Mohammad Malek of Bengal Shipping Lines, 101, Agrabad, Chattogram; Imran Rahman of Ocean Ice Shipping Company, Dhaka EPZ; Mohammad A Awal of Shams Shipping Ltd, Maulana Shawkat Ali Road, Lalkhan, Chattogram; Eric Johnson Andres Wilson of WMG Ltd, House 14, Road 13, Sector 4, Uttara, Dhaka; Farhan Yakubur Rahman of Intridip Group, House 5, Road 51, Gulshan, Dhaka; Amanullah Chagla of Padma Textile, House 456, Lane 8, DOHS, Baridhara Dhaka; Mohammad Atikuzzaman of New Technology Investment, Moscow, Russia; Mohammad Rezaul Haque of Malta; Mohammad Kamal Bhuiyan, Tuhin-Sumon of Jemico Trade International, Chashara, Narayanganj; Mahtaba Rahman of Selkon Shipping Company, House 87 A, Road 6, DOHS, Banani, Dhaka;6 Faruk Palwan of Jemico Trade international, Narayanganj; Mahmud Hossain of Global Education System, Ireland and Shahnaz Huda Razzak of Southern Ice Shipping Company, Dhaka EPZ.

Earlier on October 3 this year, the HC asked the ACC to focus on capturing the 'real' large-scale money launderers instead of businessmen. The court said that those who have built 'Begum Para' outside the country and siphoned out money abroad are the real money launderers and the ACC should take action against them.

The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and KM Zahid Sarwar gave the directions during a hearing on the anticipatory bail petition of Dinajpur businessman and district Jubo League leader Khalilullah Azad in a money laundering case.







