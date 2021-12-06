Indo-Bangla celebrations of ‘Maitri Dibash’ in Dhaka, Delhi today

Bangladesh and India are set to celebrate 'Maitri Dibash' (Friendship Day) on December 6, the day on which India recognized Bangladesh in the year 1971, 10 days before the Victory Day and established diplomatic ties as the first country during the War of Liberation of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Foreign Ministry, the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), under the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, Indian High Commission in Dhaka are jointly working for the last six months to make it a 'gala celebration.'

"Bangladesh and India are committed to further strengthen and consolidate the existing excellent relations that are founded

on commonalities of values, culture and legacies based on mutual trust, respect and understanding. The joint celebration is the reflection of the will of the people and the leadership of both the countries to work together for the next fifty years and beyond towards attaining a vision of shared prosperity and development," a Foreign Ministry release said on Monday.

India and Bangladesh have decided to celebrate 'Maitri Dibash' during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh in March 2021, a joint statement issued after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka.

"The holding of Maitri Dibash is a reflection of the deep and abiding friendship between the people of India and Bangladesh that has been forged in blood and shared sacrifices," Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

Besides being commemorated in Dhaka and New Delhi, 'Maitri Dibash' will be observed jointly by the two countries through events to be held in Belgium, Canada, Egypt, Indonesia, Russia, Qatar, Singapore, the UK, Australia, France, Japan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, the US. A special event will be organised in New Delhi with the participation of both countries, Bagchi said.

In observance of the day, the ICWA will organize a lecture titled 'Bangabandhu Memorial Lecture' to be given by Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla in Delhi.

However, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sent a message for the lecture. State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran and ICWA Director General Ambassador Vijay Thakur Singh will spoke on the occasion.

Later, a panel discussion will be held with former High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Rajeet Mitter in the chair.

Former Information Minister Hasanul Huq Inu, MP, Sabyasachi Dutta, Executive Director of Asian Confluence and Dipanjan Roy Chowdhury, Diplomatic Affairs Editor of Economic Times will be the panel discussants.

Besides, Bangladesh High Commission India is set to organize a reception and cultural programmes to commemorate 'Maitri Dibash' at Kamani auditorium. In the programme, the mission will felicitate the war veterans of 1971.

The programmes will be followed by a cultural function to be performed by the Bangladeshi cultural troupes, the High Commission sources said.







