Conditional half bus fare in all cities for school students from Dec 11

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 5: The Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association (BRTOA) at last has agreed to discount the bus fare for students in the port city, Chattogram as elsewhere in all other metropolitan areas of the country effective from December 11 next. But the Association put some conditions for implementation of their decision.

Khandaker Enayet Ullah, Secretary General of BRTOA made this announcement in a press conference held at Chattogram Press Club on Sunday.

The conditions placed by the Association include-- the students will have to present their student ID cards to receive the half-price fare between 7 am to 8 pm on school days, discount will not be available on government holidays or other days when schools are closed and the discount will not be available for the students outside metropolitan areas.

Enayetullah also called on students to end their protests and return to their educational institutions.

He said that the half bus fare will be implemented for the students from December 11 next.

Meanwhile, the government raised bus fares by 27 percent under pressure from transport owners following a 23 percent hike in

the diesel price since November 7 last. Since then, students have been protesting for a 50 percent discount on bus fares.

The death of two students in separate road accidents in Dhaka in recent days has further inflamed student protests.

Meanwhile, the Dhaka Transport Owners Association announced on November 30 that it would accept the students' demands for the 50 percent discount in Dhaka, but with particular restrictions on when it would apply effective from December 1.

Students rejected the concession, saying they wanted the 50 percent discount to be implemented nationwide, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Since then the students have rejected the conditional half-fare and vowed to continue their agitation until their demand is met unconditionally and all over the country. They have been on demonstrations since 18 November, demanding half bus fares.

Besides, the student protests gained momentum with the added demand for road safety following the death of a Notre Dame College Student on November 24.

Since then demonstrators have been blockading different streets and intersections of the city to press home their demands.

On November 29, another student, who took the SSC exams this year, was run over and killed by a bus in Dhaka's Rampura.

The incident prompted an agitated mob to torch at least eight buses in the area, and further stoked concerns over reckless driving and safety on roads.







