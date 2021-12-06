Video
Home Front Page

World Peace Confce Ends

Leaders vow to abide by Dhaka Peace Declaration

Published : Monday, 6 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 139
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Ministry on Sunday described the adoption of the  'Dhaka Peace Declaration' in the two-day World Peace Conference as an outcome of plying a leading role by Bangladesh in promoting and protecting human rights as enshrined in the Universal Declaration for Human Rights and the core international human rights treaties.
"We, the representatives of governments, legislatures, academia, civil society and media, gathered here at the World Peace Conference from 4-5 December 2021, hereby issue and subscribe to the following Dhaka Peace
    Declaration," it reads.
A 16-point Dhaka declaration was adopted at the two-day conference as part of the ongoing celebration of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's Independence.
The conference acknowledge the theme "Advancing Peace through Social Inclusion"  as a comprehensive approach to build back better, greener and stronger from the Covid-19 pandemic that has plagued our world in the last couple of years.
However, the declaration said we recall that the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development remains a blueprint for economic recovery and inclusive growth in the aftermath of the pandemic. We must not relent on international peace diplomacy to resolve armed conflicts that continue to cause mindless suffering to millions of men, women and children around the world.
"We appreciate the backdrop for the Conference as Bangladesh observes the 'Mujib Year' to mark the 50th anniversary of its independence and the birth centenary of its founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. We recall that Bangladesh's journey over the last five decades is a validation for people's emancipation and empowerment as a pathway to sustaining peace, promoting sustainable development and upholding fundamental rights and freedoms."
Peace conference pays tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for his personal commitment and contributions to peace throughout his illustrious political career. We reflect on his words as he singled out peace as the deepest aspiration of all human beings, identified it as essential to the survival and prosperity of all men and women, and stressed that peace to endure must be peace based on justice.
"We place our appreciation for the able leadership demonstrated by his political successor, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in taking forward his legacy with courage and determination. Her own stewardship of a 'Culture of Peace' at the United Nations remains Bangladesh's signature contribution to the international discourse on peace and human security," it reads.
The other points of the declaration are 'the conference recall the memory of the martyrs and victims of Bangladesh's War of Liberation in 1971, and reaffirm our pledge of 'never again' to the commission of genocides, war crimes and crimes against humanity. We remind ourselves that despite our commitment, millions around the world continue to be subjected to such international crimes as well as a culture of impunity barring justice and accountability for those crimes. We commit ourselves to forge ahead to end such cowardly persecutions and injustices. We recognize the importance of preserving the memory of past atrocities.
It said we reiterate our abiding commitment to promoting and protecting human rights as enshrined in the Universal Declaration for Human Rights and the core international human rights treaties. We attach equal weight to civil, cultural, economic, political and social rights in our quest to build peaceful, just and inclusive societies. We acknowledge the invaluable work done by the UN Human Rights mechanisms, including the Human Rights Council. We commit to ensure protection for human rights defenders. We stress that humanitarian actors be given unhindered access to discharge their mandates. We urge that medical and educational facilities are kept out of harm's way under any circumstances.


