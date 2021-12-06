Use resources for dev, not for arms, PM urges world

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged the global community to use resources for universal and sustainable development, not for arms, at this critical juncture of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She stressed the need for building a peaceful world based on partnership urging all to use their resources in ensuring universal sustainable development abandoning arms races.

She was addressing the closing ceremony of the two-day 'World Peace Conference-2021' in city joining virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence.

A 16-point Dhaka declaration was adopted at the conference.

A video message from former prime minister of the UK James Gordon Brown was also aired at the closing ceremony.

Goh Chok Tong, a Singaporean former prime minister, Irina Georgieva Bokova, a Bulgarian politician and the former Director-General of UNESCO, and Husain Haqqani, a senior fellow

and director for South and Central Asia at Hudson Institute, also addressed the concluding session.

Dhaka hosted the two-day international conference on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of the country's Independence as part of promoting a culture of peace and tolerance.

Sheikh Hasina said over the past two years, the coronavirus pandemic had plunged the entire world into a new crisis.

"This crisis has proved that none of us are separate. There is no alternative to building an accountable world order based on the partnership to live peacefully in this world," she said.

The Prime Minister said Bangladesh is always ready to work with all based on mutual respect and understanding to fully embrace the ideals of peace of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"At this critical juncture in the world, I urge people to use their resources to achieve universal sustainable development without spending resources on arms races. Let's go down in action, commit to universal peace," she said.

Despite the limited resources, Sheikh Hasina said, Bangladesh has provided temporary shelter to more than 1.1 million Rohingya forcibly displaced from Myanmar. As a result, it has been possible to avoid a major humanitarian catastrophe in the region.

"We are pursuing peaceful diplomacy to repatriate the Rohingya to their homeland," she said.

Representatives from 50 countries including Ban Ki-moon, former Secretary-General of the UN, Jose Ramos-Horta, former president of East Timor, spoke at the inaugural ceremony of the conference, both virtually and in person.

President of the Organising Committee of the World Peace Conference-2021, Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad, Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Foreign Minister Dr. A.K. Abdul Momen and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, spoke on the occasion at the Hotel Intercontinental.

Earlier, the theme song of the World Peace Conference-2021 and an audio-video presentation on the event was screened at the function.

Turning to Bangabandhu's philosophy of peace, the prime minister said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's philosophy of peace was far-reaching and an avenue of lasting peace.

She also said Bangabandhu has proved that freedom from all shackles of deprivation-inequality-exploitation eventually from dependency, and achieving prosperity by ending hunger and poverty may construct this path.

The premier quoted Bangabandhu as saying the Father of the Nation also called for upholding a policy of non-alignment and the establishment of friendly relations through ending warfare and arms races to maintain world peace.









