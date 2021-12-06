Country to get world’s longest marine drive

CHATTOGRAM Dec 5: The government is going to construct country's longest ever marine driveway stretching from Jorarganj of Mirsarai to Teknaf.

The feasibility study of the project is nearing completion. An Australian firm SMET has been conducting the study at a cost of Tk 13 crore. It is likely to be completed in the next month. SMET has been appointed as a consultant of the project since 2020.

According to Roads and Highways department, the Development Project Proposal (DPP) is expected to be completed within the next two months.

The length of the proposed marine drive will be around 250.

Construction works of 80 km long marine drive from Cox's Bazar to Teknaf have already been completed. Rest 170 km long marine drive from Jorarganj to Cox's Bazar will now be constructed.

When contacted,

Engineer Abdul Wahid, Additional Chief Engineer of RHD told the daily Observer that the costing of the project would be estimated after the completion of the feasibility study.

Abdul Wahid said that the marine drive would be four-lane initially. Later on it will be upgraded to six-lane, he said.

Upon completion, it will be the longest marine drive road in the world. On the other hand, the distance from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar will be reduced to about 50 kilometers. Now it takes 3.30-4 hours to travel from Cox's Bazar to Chattogram by road. And if the Marine Drive road is constructed, it will be possible to travel from Cox's Bazar to Chattogram by road in just 2-2.30 hours.

At present, the distance from Cox's Bazar to Chattogram is 160 km by road. The distance from Chattogram to Mirsarai is about 60 kilometers.

As a result, the distance from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar is decreasing by 50 km.

Moreover, if the project is implemented, a large numbers of resorts, hotels, motels, restaurants, economic zones, exclusive tourist spots will be built from Mirsarai to Shahpari Island in Teknaf. Massive employment will be created. Tourists who are thirsty for tourism in the world will come to see the vast expansive tourist spots and panoramic natural beauty. In this way, the wheel of the country's economy will turn at lightning speed. The longest Marine Drive road, the pride of the country will take our self-esteem and economy to the final stage of success.









