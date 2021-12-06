Students stage demo for road safety

Students of several educational institutions have shown caricatures against mismanagement of road.

The agitating students gathered on Rampura Bridge in the capital around 12 noon on Sunday and displayed the cartoons. At that time, they chanted various slogans to press home their 11-point demand. They said that they will continue their movement until the demands are met.

The students also announced a new programme in remembrance of students Nayeem Hasan and Mainuddin Islam, who were killed in road accidents recently.

The agitators will wear black badges while taking part in the protest demanding road safety in the same place tomorrow.

Earlier on Saturday, hundreds of students from various educational institutions staged demonstration on Rampura Bridge against road mismanagement and corruption, holding red cards in their hands.











