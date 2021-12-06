Video
BGB delegation to join BSF's anniversary celebrations

Published : Monday, 6 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120

A Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) delegation led by its Director General (DG) Major General Md Shafeenul Islam is scheduled to attend the 57th founding anniversary celebrations of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) at at Jaisalmer of Indian State Rajasthan on Sunday.
A 6-member Bangladesh delegation led by BGB DG Major General Md Shafeenul Islam left Dhaka for India on Friday at the invitation of Indian BSF to attend the BSF parade and other programs on the occasion of the founding anniversary.
The BGB delegation has already arrived at Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) Airport on Saturday afternoon via Kolkata and New Delhi. Senior BSF officials gave a warm welcome to the Bangladesh delegation there.
The visit of the BGB Director General will play a very effective role in strengthening the existing mutual friendly trust and good relations between the border guards of Bangladesh and India, enhancing bilateral cooperation and resolving the border issues of both the countries.
Soma Islam, Chief Patron of BGB Border Welfare Association (SHIPKS) and also wife of The BGB DG, will participate in various events and inspect its activities organized by BSF Wives Welfare Association (BWWA) at the invitation of the BSF BWWA .
Apart from strengthening mutual friendship and harmony between the border guards of both the countries through this visit, the BGB and BSF families will also be benefited from the exchange of experiences related to the welfare initiatives and success of the organizations.    -UNB



