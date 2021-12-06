2 held for vandalising buses in Rampura

Two people have been arrested in connection with the vandalism and torching of buses during protests over the death of student Md Mainuddin in a bus accident in Rampura area of Dhaka.

The arrestees are- Shapon Reza (25), and Shahid Bapari (22).

Police arrested Shapon Reza on Saturday night while Shahid Bepari was held earlier.

Rafiqul Islam, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rampura Police Station said that two persons have been arrested in connection with a case of vandalism and arson on a bus. Swapan Reza, who was arrested, will be sent to court and sought in remand.

Sources said Shahid Bepari was placed on a 2-day remand again in this case.

However, he was initially remanded for a day.

Earlier, an angry mob set fire to at least eight buses and vandalized several others in Dhaka's Rampura after a student was killed on Monday. -UNB









