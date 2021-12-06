People need to be aware of climate challenges: Minister

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister on Sunday said there is no alternative to making people aware of the adverse impacts of climate change, including salinity.

To sustain agricultural production in the saline-prone areas of the country, science-based sustainable agricultural practices and technological innovations must be applied, he said.

"To this end, investment and research should be increased to prevent soil erosion," the environment minister told a meeting organised at Sonargaon Hotel in the city on the occasion of the 'World Soil Day 2021'.

He said it is necessary to maintain good soil health for producing more crops from limited arable land aiming to continue the country's economic development.

Due to the rampant use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides, Shahab Uddin said, various species and biodiversity, including fish species, are being destroyed in rivers and streams of the country and it is putting serious impacts on human being and plants too.

He said soil health needs to be ensured by raising public awareness on tackling soil salinity and protecting biodiversity.

Chaired by Director General of Soil Resources Development Institute Bidhan Kumar Bhandar, the meeting was attended, among others, by Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, Agriculture Senior Secretary Md Mesbahul Islam and chiefs of various departments and public agencies.









