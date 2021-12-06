Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 December, 2021, 2:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

People need to be aware of climate challenges: Minister

Published : Monday, 6 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127
Staff Correspondent

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister on Sunday said there is no alternative to making people aware of the adverse impacts of climate change, including salinity.
To sustain agricultural production in the saline-prone areas of the country, science-based sustainable agricultural practices and technological innovations must be applied, he said.
"To this end, investment and research should be increased to prevent soil erosion," the environment minister told a meeting organised at Sonargaon Hotel in the city on the occasion of the 'World Soil Day 2021'.
He said it is necessary to maintain good soil health for producing more crops from limited arable land aiming to continue the country's economic             development.
Due to the rampant use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides, Shahab Uddin said, various species and biodiversity, including fish species, are being destroyed in rivers and streams of the country and it is putting serious impacts on human being and plants too.  
He said soil health needs to be ensured by raising public awareness on tackling soil salinity and protecting biodiversity.
Chaired by Director General of Soil Resources Development Institute Bidhan Kumar Bhandar, the meeting was attended, among others, by Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, Agriculture Senior Secretary Md Mesbahul Islam and chiefs of various departments and public agencies.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BGB delegation to join BSF's anniversary celebrations
2 held for vandalising buses in Rampura
People need to be aware of climate challenges: Minister
Regional confce on nutrition held
Doleshwar Hanafia mosque gets UNESCO award
International Fortnight to Resist Violence against Women 2021
CPD starts int’l confce on 50yrs of Bangladesh today
Munshiganj fire: 36-yr-old father of deceased sisters dies


Latest News
4 family members burnt in N'ganj house fire
Non-stop downpour halts 3rd day's play
Suu Kyi jailed for 4 years
Modi reassures to continue working with Hasina
Natore train services with other parts resume after 6 hrs
Asia markets down on Omicron, US jobs data worries
Cox's Bazar shootout kills two 'robbers'
Fauci: 'Encouraging' early feedback on Omicron case severity
More omicron detected as US hospitals strain under delta surge
Chelsea thump Arsenal to win FA Cup
Most Read News
Indonesia erruption death toll climbs to 13
Murder of maid at Gulshan: Couple make confession, sent to jail
Bangladesh reports six deaths, 197 fresh cases from Covid
1 dead, dozens hurt in Indonesia erruption
US presidential candidate Bob Dole dies at 98
Belgian zoo hippos test positive for COVID
Rains mars day 2 game of Bangladesh vs Pakistan
Britain tightens COVID testing for inbound travellers
One killed, 8 hurt in Rohingya camp wedding clash
We don't want to see 'kawas' in Awami League: Taposh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft