Regional confce on nutrition held

The 4th edition of implementation research conference on nutrition and the first ever regional conference on nutrition programming in the context of Covid-19 was held virtually on Dec 1-2. Researchers, policymakers, program implementers from across the South Asia participated.

They discussed new insights on the impact of Covid-19 on maternal health and young child nutrition outcomes, coverage of essential services, and leanings on strengthening nutrition program delivery and uptake in crisis contexts. Participants shared evidence, insights, and analysis based on ground research and implementation experiences to provide policymakers and programme implementers with practical solutions to act upon locally, nationally, and regionally.

South Asia holds the key to the Sustainable Development Goals - with large numbers of people, it carries a paradoxical combination of a high burden of malnutrition as well as numerous examples of successes in tackling malnutrition.

The Covid-19 pandemic has slowed down the region's steady progress towards improving nutrition, but as the region enters a new phase of tackling the pandemic itself - with lower cases than before, high rates of vaccination, and returns to economic progress, there is no time like the present to discuss how to turn the tide on malnutrition.

Reflecting on the essence of the conference, Purnima Menon, from the International Food Policy Research Institute, the conference secretariat said, "In 2021 we live in a context where a virus reminded us of our shared humanity and of the futility of political and geographic boundaries.









