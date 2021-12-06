Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 December, 2021, 2:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Doleshwar Hanafia mosque gets UNESCO award

Published : Monday, 6 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 202

Doleshwar Hanafia Jame Mosque located in Dhaka's Keraniganj has received the Award of Merit in this year's UNESCO Asia-Pacific Awards for Cultural Heritage Conservation.
The project also garnered a Special Recognition for Sustainable Development, according to a recent webpost of UNESCO. It said nine projects from six countries -Bangladesh, China, India, Japan, Malaysia, and Thailand-have been honoured by a Jury of heritage experts.
Chief of Culture Unit at UNESCO Bangkok Duong Bich Hanh, remarked, "The diversity of heritage typologies and countries where the winning projects come from are truly remarkable. The number of projects that have successfully addressed various aspects of the sustainable development agenda is also commendable."
According to power and energy ministry release, Doleshwar Hanafia Jame Mosque was renovated Architect Sayeed Mostaque Ahmed. Ancestors of Nasrul Hamid, State Minister of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources constructed the mosque 1868. Later, Professor Hamidur Rahman, father of Nasrul Hamid, extended part of the mosque along with its minar in 1968.
Meanwhile, population of the area increased and local people suggested to demolish the mosque and construct again, but Nasrul Hamid said that Doleshwar Hanafia Jame Mosque will be renovated keeping tradition, cultural heritage and values.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BGB delegation to join BSF's anniversary celebrations
2 held for vandalising buses in Rampura
People need to be aware of climate challenges: Minister
Regional confce on nutrition held
Doleshwar Hanafia mosque gets UNESCO award
International Fortnight to Resist Violence against Women 2021
CPD starts int’l confce on 50yrs of Bangladesh today
Munshiganj fire: 36-yr-old father of deceased sisters dies


Latest News
4 family members burnt in N'ganj house fire
Non-stop downpour halts 3rd day's play
Suu Kyi jailed for 4 years
Modi reassures to continue working with Hasina
Natore train services with other parts resume after 6 hrs
Asia markets down on Omicron, US jobs data worries
Cox's Bazar shootout kills two 'robbers'
Fauci: 'Encouraging' early feedback on Omicron case severity
More omicron detected as US hospitals strain under delta surge
Chelsea thump Arsenal to win FA Cup
Most Read News
Indonesia erruption death toll climbs to 13
Murder of maid at Gulshan: Couple make confession, sent to jail
Bangladesh reports six deaths, 197 fresh cases from Covid
1 dead, dozens hurt in Indonesia erruption
US presidential candidate Bob Dole dies at 98
Belgian zoo hippos test positive for COVID
Rains mars day 2 game of Bangladesh vs Pakistan
Britain tightens COVID testing for inbound travellers
One killed, 8 hurt in Rohingya camp wedding clash
We don't want to see 'kawas' in Awami League: Taposh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft