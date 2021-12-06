Doleshwar Hanafia mosque gets UNESCO award

Doleshwar Hanafia Jame Mosque located in Dhaka's Keraniganj has received the Award of Merit in this year's UNESCO Asia-Pacific Awards for Cultural Heritage Conservation.

The project also garnered a Special Recognition for Sustainable Development, according to a recent webpost of UNESCO. It said nine projects from six countries -Bangladesh, China, India, Japan, Malaysia, and Thailand-have been honoured by a Jury of heritage experts.

Chief of Culture Unit at UNESCO Bangkok Duong Bich Hanh, remarked, "The diversity of heritage typologies and countries where the winning projects come from are truly remarkable. The number of projects that have successfully addressed various aspects of the sustainable development agenda is also commendable."

According to power and energy ministry release, Doleshwar Hanafia Jame Mosque was renovated Architect Sayeed Mostaque Ahmed. Ancestors of Nasrul Hamid, State Minister of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources constructed the mosque 1868. Later, Professor Hamidur Rahman, father of Nasrul Hamid, extended part of the mosque along with its minar in 1968.

Meanwhile, population of the area increased and local people suggested to demolish the mosque and construct again, but Nasrul Hamid said that Doleshwar Hanafia Jame Mosque will be renovated keeping tradition, cultural heritage and values.










