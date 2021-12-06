Video
CPD starts int’l confce on 50yrs of Bangladesh today

Published : Monday, 6 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 187

The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), a think tank, begins a four-day international virtual conference on Monday to mark the 50 years of Bangladesh's independence and 100 birth anniversary of Bangabandhu's Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The conference will illustrate the socio-economic changes along with the challenges of Bangladesh through 20 papers in 8 sessions. Scholars, researchers, university teachers, development workers from the UK, Norway and other European countries will join the Bangladeshi scholar conference and present papers.
CPD's executive director Dr. Fahmida Khatun in press briefing disclosed the program schedule. CPD's distinguished fellow Professor Dr. Rounaq Jahan also spoke in the virtual briefing.
The South Asia Programme of Cornell University will co-sponsor the virtual conference titled "Fifty Years of Bangladesh: Retrospect and Prospect."     -UNB


