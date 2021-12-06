Fare irregularities in transport sector

Fare increase in public transport has become a critical issue. Now that kerosene and diesel prices have shot up, CNG run vehicles are also charging extra fare, taking undue advantage of the situation. Though CNG price has not increased but rampant irregularities have erupted in public the transport sector.



However, the home ministry has carried out an investigation in this regard and submitted a report. According to the report, almost all buses and minibuses, irrespective of the fuel used, are charging excessive fares. It also said that anger and resentment prevailed among people over the arbitrary increase in fares by bus and truck owners. The report mentioned that of the 78,000 buses plying across the country, 46,800, or 60%, are gas-run. Of these, there are 12,526 operating in Dhaka, 11,900, or 95%, of which are run on gas.



Following the increase in diesel price, the minimum fare for gas-run vehicles remained unchanged. Despite this, gas-run buses and minibuses hiked their fares arbitrarily, with some charging 200% more than before.



Consequently, clashes between transport workers and students and passengers have been occurring frequently, leading to blockades and suspending of operations. In addition, since there are no fixed fares for trucks, covered vans and lorries, their owners have hiked at fares at their own will. As a result, transport cost of goods has also shot up in parallel with price of essential commodities.



Altogether, we mark clear resentment boiling among the general public.



However, according to the report, various companies on long-distance routes from Dhaka are charging passenger fares 14% - 72% more than that fixed by the government, making a quick buck. Therefore, question rises if the situation in the public transport and freight sector is under the government's control. Because, the ongoing situation has negative impacts on the prices in the commodity market which can tarnish the image of the government.



Markedly, the transport sector has held the people hostage. Despite repeated protests and announcements on fares, buses in the capital continue to charge people three to four times higher than fixed charges in the name of 'seating service'. That said - a change in the transport sector's leadership is necessary to bring a positive change.



In order to discipline the transport sector, fixing fares of trucks, covered vans and tank Lorries is essential. The type of fuel used by vehicles must be strictly monitored should be increased so that none can impose extra charge. Mobile courts must expand their operations. As long as the rescheduled fare is not implemented, mobile court operations must continue. Undoubtedly, if the fares fixed by the government in consultation with all parties are not implemented, the chaos in the transport sector would only worsen.