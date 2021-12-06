Video
Letter To the Editor

Plastic waste: A threat to environment

Published : Monday, 6 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 133

Dear Sir
Plastic waste means abandoned plastic objects. It is detrimental toenvironment. As plastic waste does not perish it causes block in our drainage system.

Normally,we use colossal number of products made by plastic particles for wielding our daily life activities; after having accomplished our activities through using plastic product,we hurl the products voluntarily in the environment.Afterwards,those abandoned products turn into virulent plastic waste that results in creating plastic pollution.

As we all know about the dire characteristics of plastic that it won't be discomposed. For instance, poly bags used by us in terms of carrying something take over twenty years to be decomposed.Plastic bottles won't be rotted till 450 years while existing in the environment.

Usage of Single use plastic should be notably stopped. Usage of sonali bag, a biodegradable and environment-friendly 'poly bag' made of jute,should be increased.Hopefully,plastic pollution will be dwindled in near future.

Zawadul karim
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
Science and Technology University, Gopalgonj



