On rights activists’ objection against section 155(4)

The rain tree incident is now a much talked about issue of controversy. The women's rights activists even raised the objection that section 155(4) of the evidence Act should be abolished or amended.In brief section 155(4) states that the character of a prosecutrix (victim of rape) can be impeached/shaked when she is a witness of her own case.



There is a saying that though a women is raped single time at the occasion of commission of rape but she is raped thousand times at the time of seeking justice .The reason behind saying this is that in every steps of seeking justice she is frequently asked when, how and where she was raped and on the purpose of answering the questions she needs to recall her memory frequently and at the time of remembering the same incident she feels the cruelty of rape.



We always deserve that a true victim should always get justice not only in rape cases but also in all cases.In criminal law justice system a criminal case can be filed even after passing a century. But thereis a Latin maxim which says "delay defeats equity". The main purpose of this maxim is that there is some cogent evidence which is very important to establish a case these may not be found by the lapse of time.



Assuch it will be an enormous impediment to establish the case. In rape cases time is very significant. At present a victim of rape as well as the person accused of rape need to face medical examination and DNA (Deoxyribonucleic acid) test which is obligatory after the amendment of 2020 of the Nari O ShishuNirjaton Daman Ain.



Now come to the point of relevance of character. As per the sections 52 & 55 of the Evidence Act, 1872 in civil cases character is irrelevant but there are some exceptions. On the other hand according to sections 53 & 54 of the Evidence Act only good character of an accused is relevant but when an accused gives evidence of his good character only then the opposite party can give evidence of his bad character. The accused's previous conviction is relevant.



Now come to the question of why the character of a prosecutrix can be called in question. The explanation 1 of section 54 of the Evidence Act states that this section does not apply to cases in which the bad character of any person is itself a fact in issue. Here the explanation does not refer that whether the person is an accused or not it just simply says that if the bad character of any person becomes a fact in issuethen his/her bad character can be called in question.



This explanation also includes the prosecutrix.Another point of view is that when the prosecutrix is a witness itself, her character may be impeached by saying that she is generally a woman of immoral character and evidence can be given ofher previous immorality(if any).May be the intention of the authors of the Evidence Act was to bringthe women who are of professional prostitute within the ambit of the Act so that they cannot allege for rape to any person from whom they have taken consideration and cohabited.



The law makers draft a law applying their utmost efforts so that they can have a reflection in the law for what it is made. Theycan also think the positive and negative aspects which may be raised in future. It is a well-established principle that law should be changed when the society needs the change in the law.



It is not possible for the law makers to make a unique law which will never be needed to change. The objection raised by the women's rights activists that Section 155(4) should be abolished is a false/unnecessary objection. If section 155(4) is abolished it would always be in favour of the false rape victim.So the provision should be remained as it is.

Advocate Md Robiul Islam,

Dhaka Judge Court













