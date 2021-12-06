Communicating across cultures

Globalization and intercultural communication: Understanding culture of a country or a region is very important for conducting successful business. Multi-national and global companies of the world have their offices in several countries of the world. The companies are doing business in another country acclimatize themselves with the culture of that country where they are working in. While doing business in another country one needs to respect culture and law of that country. This is more appropriate for the United Nations International staffs who are working in another country. Normally it is said that United Nations officials come under two laws--United Nations rules and the laws of the country in which she or he is working.



Misunderstandings took place in the past between companies with diverse culture and languages and as a result of which important business deal was unsuccessful. This means inter cultural communication is important in business. On many occasions it happened that a foreigner ordered for a food item in the restaurant but the waiter served him a different food due to language and cultural gaps. Gesture, posture and non-verbal communication may vary from country to country. In general, geographical features, language, religion and past history form the culture of a country or a region. French people, although they know English but they, like to communicate in French even in another country.



However, these days they equally use English along with French. Some of the non-native English speakers cannot fully understand the English pronunciation of native speakers especially English and Americans. It is also that non-native speakers when they speak English, the pronunciation of their mother tongue partially influences on the spoken English. It is true for French, Arabians, Spanish, Chinese and Thai citizens. They try to pronounce some of the alphabets of English as like as their vernacular.



The new global mantra 'go local': The best way to cope with a new foreign culture is to go local' which means adjust with the culture of the country where you are working. In Bangladesh context, BD Food has subsidiary in countries like UK, Saudi Arabia, and Italy. In the same way multinational companies working in Bangladesh have their subsidiaries/offices in various countries of the world. In a way it is like a global village. With the aid of internet, people from all over the world are coming closer to each other. People now operate remote/virtual offices.



That is why it is all the way more important to learn culture of a host country. Companies train their personnel in the culture of the country where they working in. They are also taught the languages and local dialects. World companies like Microsoft, Tata, JCPenney, etc, have their offices all over the world and it is a requirement that employees of these companies learn language, culture, manners, etc. of the host country in which they are working. It is also important to hire local employees to cope with the situation.



Locals will help in training its foreign employees on their culture. United Nations work all over the world and they recruit local staffs along with international staffs. The local staffs assist the international staffs in understanding language, customs, business etiquettes, etc. It creates cordial atmosphere which helps in developing the business. Without the cooperation of the locals it is impossible to develop a business in a foreign country.



Cultural sensitivity and differences: Dinner diplomacy in China is more effective than board room meetings for securing businesses. Persons traveling in New York in taxis will sit at back seat, but in Australia drivers expect if someone is traveling alone will occupy the front seat next to him. Most New York cab drivers think that if a single male attempt to get in the front seat, next to him, he (the passenger) might be a robber and can commit harm to the driver. Australian cab drivers on the other hand, feel that a man sitting in the back seat alone is rather unfriendly.



In a conference or a meeting place in English one might say 'pleased to meet you' or 'how do you do', whereas in Japanese one says 'Hajimemashite' (it is beginning). Japanese executives first exchange business cards instead verbally introducing themselves. But American and European business people instead will say 'I am so and so and I have come to meet so and so'. Japanese also bow their head while presenting their business card and they hand over the card holding by two hands.



Blundering with words: Olympia tried to introduce a copier machine in Chile which is a Spanish speaking country. Theinitially gave the name as 'Roto' but in Spanish roto means broken and thus initially the business did not go well. They had to change the name later. American motor company vehicle 'Matador' was marketed in Puerto Rico which in their language meant 'killer' and Puerto Rico is a high traffic fatality country. Thus, business had a failure.



Toyota's MR2 did well in most of the country but in French language it meant 'merde' meaning human waste. So, it did not do well in France. Ford encountered problems when it introduced a low-cost truck it named 'fiera' in Latin American countries. The name meant 'ugly old woman'. When Nike attempted to place a graphic of flames on its shoes, it resembled with Arabic word 'Allah'. The American-Islamic council demanded an apology on this and withdrawal of shoes from market.



Lack of language Equivalency: Some words in one language has no corresponding word in another language. French has no words to distinguish between mind and brain, man and gentleman. Russians have no words for efficiency, challenge, fun. There are grammatical differences among languages. For example, Urdu does not have gerund and some languages have no adverbs and adjectives. English is the international business language. But not always people do use English. For example, a businessman from Saudi Arabia and a businessman from Iraq will communicate with each other in Arabic. Same is the case for Spanish and other nationalities speaking a common language.



To perform well in a foreign culture one must carry out sufficient research on the culture of that country. It can done by internet, travel guides, booklets, etc. One must also know about his business products very well and as to how best it can be suited to the need and culture of that country. One must also adapt his language to the audience. She or he should be open to changes.

Major (Retd) Mohammad Patwary, Assistant Professor, Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP)







