

Preventing rumours



Rumour means any word or narration spread about any subject, event or person related to the public concern. In sociology, a rumour is a statement whose veracity cannot be confirmed in a short time or at any time.



According to scholars, rumours are just a subset of propaganda. There are different definitions of rumour in sociology and psychology. Rumours are often used to mean "incorrect information" and "inconsistent information". "Incorrect information" means false and fabricated information and "inconsistent information" refers to intentional misrepresentation.



Robert H. Knapp, in his article "A Psychology of Rumor", published in 1944, explains why rumours are spread or what the purpose of spreading rumours is. He divided the rumour into three categories, influenced by erroneous emotions. For example 1. The pipe-dream rumour: It is spread with a good purpose. Through this type of rumour the person who spread it wants it to be true. Because there is a good motive behind spreading such rumours; 2. The Bogie rumour or Fear Rumor: It is usually spread to spread panic in the society; 3. Wedge-driving Aggression rumour: This type of rumour is spread to destroy the opponent. The primary purpose of the rumour is that people do not have a clear idea about an issue but they are interested in. Such information is chosen as a rumour where there is an opportunity to confuse people.



Gordon Allport and Leo Postman described the psychological reasons for the rumours in their book titled"The Psychology of Rumor" published in 1948.They have mentioned that when the situation is uncertain, people spread rumours or the chances of spreading rumours increase. When people are in a state of anxiety, they spread rumours or accept rumours. They have also shown that rumours of a bad event spread faster than rumours of a good event. Important information, that is, when the gossiper knows that people want to know information about this subject then they spread it.



People listen to rumours when they have no clear idea about any subject or information. People believe in the information that goes with their image and accepts that rumour as true. They have also mentioned thatrumours are also spread to humiliate others. They also mentioned that many people resort to rumours to strengthen their social position.



However, peoplein society based on their position accept the rumours in different ways. In other words, personality plays an important role in this regard. The results of some studies show that some rumours spread rapidly through certain groups of people because they may believe in the ideology of a particular political party, same religion, or other social issues.Psychologists say that a certain rumour spreads quickly when it matches the mentality and attitude of the people. For this reason, the same rumour may not spread as fast in rural areas as it spread in urban areas. They also said that rumours are more prevalent in backward societies. Because in these societies the literacy rate is low and there is also a lack of access to accurate information. So it is easy in these societies to spread rumours about something sensitive.



On the other hand, rumours spread more in that societywhere the tendency of passion and faith is deeply rooted. The people of Bangladesh are prone to strong emotions and beliefs. They are more interested in listening and speakingabout imaginary things. And because of this great interest, it is very easy to spread rumours. In the past several rumours spread in Bangladesh whichalso led to violence and casualties.



The medium of spreading rumours has also changed. Earlier, people used to spread rumours verbally. Now rumours are being spread through various electronic channels. The most popular means of spreading rumours is now social media. Facebook in particular has become one of the most alleged platforms.



Experts say that in a society where the media does not operate freely, social media has become popular as an alternative to spreading rumours. They also say that people find social media information more accurate than mainstream media when there is a crisis of confidence in the mainstream media. There is no research on the general public's confidence in the mainstream media in Bangladesh. However, people often find the information in the mainstream media biased.



Again, many people think that now almost everyone in Bangladesh usesan internet-connected smartphone. People can easily look through social media and get information about rumours easily. Many people share this information with others which later goes on viral. No one cares about information or news sources and their validity. Nor do they find any way to verify it.



Experts think it is easy to spread rumours through social media. However, the mainstream media in Bangladesh has always played a significant role in preventing the spread of rumours and raising awareness.



Experts suggest building people's confidence in mainstream mass media to prevent the spread of a rumour. Also,there is a need to take some technical steps such as first: to block those social media such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger, YouTube, inbox messages from whererumouris shared frequently. Second: To make apps available to identify rumours or fake news.



Now, many apps have been invented to detect fake news, which could be installed on a smartphone or a computer and experts believe that it is possible to prevent the spread of rumours through this way. Third, raising awareness among people that no rumour can be shared without knowing its authentic source. The mainstream mass media can play a vital role in this regard. Fourth: Teachingabout a rumour to students from primary to higher secondary level. It will make the students aware in advance and it will help to prevent the spread of rumours. Fifth, GO-NGOs can strengthen their awareness-raising programme to prevent the spread of rumoursand finally, law enforcement agencies should take exemplary initiatives against identifying those who spread rumours.

Dr Matiur Rahman, research

consultant, Human Development Research Centre (HDRC), Dhaka















The literal meaning of `rumours' is 'baseless propaganda'. This baseless propaganda is so powerful that it can wreak havoc on an individual, family, society or state in any country at any time. There are many examples of this in history. Rumours have been prevalent since ancient times. Over time, the medium of spreading rumours has changed but did not end up. Sociologists and psychologists conducted researches on rumours. From thisresearches, we can learn much unknown information about rumours.Rumour means any word or narration spread about any subject, event or person related to the public concern. In sociology, a rumour is a statement whose veracity cannot be confirmed in a short time or at any time.According to scholars, rumours are just a subset of propaganda. There are different definitions of rumour in sociology and psychology. Rumours are often used to mean "incorrect information" and "inconsistent information". "Incorrect information" means false and fabricated information and "inconsistent information" refers to intentional misrepresentation.Robert H. Knapp, in his article "A Psychology of Rumor", published in 1944, explains why rumours are spread or what the purpose of spreading rumours is. He divided the rumour into three categories, influenced by erroneous emotions. For example 1. The pipe-dream rumour: It is spread with a good purpose. Through this type of rumour the person who spread it wants it to be true. Because there is a good motive behind spreading such rumours; 2. The Bogie rumour or Fear Rumor: It is usually spread to spread panic in the society; 3. Wedge-driving Aggression rumour: This type of rumour is spread to destroy the opponent. The primary purpose of the rumour is that people do not have a clear idea about an issue but they are interested in. Such information is chosen as a rumour where there is an opportunity to confuse people.Gordon Allport and Leo Postman described the psychological reasons for the rumours in their book titled"The Psychology of Rumor" published in 1948.They have mentioned that when the situation is uncertain, people spread rumours or the chances of spreading rumours increase. When people are in a state of anxiety, they spread rumours or accept rumours. They have also shown that rumours of a bad event spread faster than rumours of a good event. Important information, that is, when the gossiper knows that people want to know information about this subject then they spread it.People listen to rumours when they have no clear idea about any subject or information. People believe in the information that goes with their image and accepts that rumour as true. They have also mentioned thatrumours are also spread to humiliate others. They also mentioned that many people resort to rumours to strengthen their social position.However, peoplein society based on their position accept the rumours in different ways. In other words, personality plays an important role in this regard. The results of some studies show that some rumours spread rapidly through certain groups of people because they may believe in the ideology of a particular political party, same religion, or other social issues.Psychologists say that a certain rumour spreads quickly when it matches the mentality and attitude of the people. For this reason, the same rumour may not spread as fast in rural areas as it spread in urban areas. They also said that rumours are more prevalent in backward societies. Because in these societies the literacy rate is low and there is also a lack of access to accurate information. So it is easy in these societies to spread rumours about something sensitive.On the other hand, rumours spread more in that societywhere the tendency of passion and faith is deeply rooted. The people of Bangladesh are prone to strong emotions and beliefs. They are more interested in listening and speakingabout imaginary things. And because of this great interest, it is very easy to spread rumours. In the past several rumours spread in Bangladesh whichalso led to violence and casualties.The medium of spreading rumours has also changed. Earlier, people used to spread rumours verbally. Now rumours are being spread through various electronic channels. The most popular means of spreading rumours is now social media. Facebook in particular has become one of the most alleged platforms.Experts say that in a society where the media does not operate freely, social media has become popular as an alternative to spreading rumours. They also say that people find social media information more accurate than mainstream media when there is a crisis of confidence in the mainstream media. There is no research on the general public's confidence in the mainstream media in Bangladesh. However, people often find the information in the mainstream media biased.Again, many people think that now almost everyone in Bangladesh usesan internet-connected smartphone. People can easily look through social media and get information about rumours easily. Many people share this information with others which later goes on viral. No one cares about information or news sources and their validity. Nor do they find any way to verify it.Experts think it is easy to spread rumours through social media. However, the mainstream media in Bangladesh has always played a significant role in preventing the spread of rumours and raising awareness.Experts suggest building people's confidence in mainstream mass media to prevent the spread of a rumour. Also,there is a need to take some technical steps such as first: to block those social media such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger, YouTube, inbox messages from whererumouris shared frequently. Second: To make apps available to identify rumours or fake news.Now, many apps have been invented to detect fake news, which could be installed on a smartphone or a computer and experts believe that it is possible to prevent the spread of rumours through this way. Third, raising awareness among people that no rumour can be shared without knowing its authentic source. The mainstream mass media can play a vital role in this regard. Fourth: Teachingabout a rumour to students from primary to higher secondary level. It will make the students aware in advance and it will help to prevent the spread of rumours. Fifth, GO-NGOs can strengthen their awareness-raising programme to prevent the spread of rumoursand finally, law enforcement agencies should take exemplary initiatives against identifying those who spread rumours.Dr Matiur Rahman, researchconsultant, Human Development Research Centre (HDRC), Dhaka