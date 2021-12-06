

Incoterms 2020 in international trade



Buyers and sellers using the right Incoterms rules are often set up well, therefore it's essential for businesses to fully understand the risks and delivery associated with each incoterms rule. The problems that normally arise are due to the wrong use of an Incoterms rule. These rules are reviewed and updated by every ten years. The previous edition was published in 2010. It responds to concerns raised by users of Incoterms and to changes in the market to ensure the terms are relevant and suitable to both domestic and global trade. The changes made to address, amongst other things, increased security requirements, improved clarity on cost allocation as well as tackling insurance concerns.



The substance of Incoterms 2020 rules from earlier 2010 rules have not changed considerably, but the small subtle changes are absolutely crucial for trade specialists. The differences between Incoterms 2010 and Incoterms 2020 are not as huge as it was with the changes introduced to Incoterms 2010. But the small subtle changes are absolutely crucial for trade specialists. One of the most significant differences is the change of the name DAT (Delivered at Terminal) to DPU (Delivered at Place Unloaded) due to the misinterpretation of the word "terminal." Another change is the increase of the level of cover in the CIP rule unless stated otherwise in the agreement.



Incoterms 2020 assists the seller when the Free Carrier (FCA) rule applies in conjunction with a letter of credit. The buyer may require the carrier to provide the seller with a document confirming the loading of the goods. Banks issuing letters of credit require a bill of lading. In the term of agreement for FCA is the seller is responsible for export clearance at port of destination and delivery of goods to the carrier at the named place of delivery. The special consignment such as high tech equipment supply, installation and transfer to technology is part of the contract. These new rules emphasize that the carrier does not have to comply with such a request.



A better solution is for the bank to request a "received for shipment" bill of lading instead of a document proving that the cargo was loaded. In general, the rules have been somewhat simplified to reduce the probability of misuse. The new version specifies safety requirements as part of the obligations and transport costs.



There is a trend in global trade that buyers also arrange own transport vessels. Some Bangladeshi bid companies purchase bulk materials now have their own ship to bring consignments from other countries. Incoterms 2020 includes arrangements for carriage by own means of transport in the rules: FCA, DAP, DPU, and DDP. The Incoterms 2020 rules now cover the situation where either the buyer or the seller transports the goods using their own vehicles, without engaging the services of a third party.



Incoterms 2020 set to assist the seller when the FCA rule is used in conjunction with a letter of credit. The parties can agree that the buyer should instruct the carrier to issue the seller with a document such as an on-board bill of lading - something that banks often require under a letter of credit. This is clearly a "stopgap" solution to banks' insistence on asking for on-board bills of lading for containers. It also does little to mitigate the underlying risk when allowing a buyer to arrange transport.



Another change to use the term Free Carrier (FCA) instead of Free on Board (FOB) to avoid some avoid responsibility of uncertain cost beyond control. This is because a seller usually loses control of the container once the container arrives at the port of export before the container is loaded. However, FOB means the seller takes all the risk and cost of the export, port terminal handling charges and loading costs/risks. Sellers should then use FCA (Free Carrier). As under FOB the seller is responsible for loading, they have a higher chance of getting an on-board bill of lading. Although, many sellers still use FOB because the letter of credit from the bank often requires an on-board bill of lading for the seller to get paid.



In new Incoterms rule, Carriage and Insurance Paid To (CIP) means that the seller is only responsible for delivery of the goods to the carrier but pays for the carriage and insurance of the goods to the named destination. It may be for both land and sea transportation. CIF is the same, except that it can only be used for maritime transport means delivery is onto a ship and the destination needs to be a port.



In Incoterms 2020, CIF keeps the same insurance requirements as in Incoterms 2010, but CIP has increased the level of insurance required to be obtained by the seller. This is due to the fact that CIF is more often used with bulk commodity trades, and CIP is more often used for manufactured goods, and manufactured goods tend to require a higher level of insurance. Although CIF and CIP require the seller to obtain insurance, it is recommended that parties consider whether additional insurance coverage is required to reflect the potential risk of damage to the goods during transport.



In Incoterms 2010, DAT means the goods are delivered once unloaded at the named terminal. As DAT limits the place of delivery to a terminal, in Incoterms 2020, the reference to terminal has been removed to make it more general. DPU means delivered at place unloaded, which can now be used for all modes of transportation.



In recent years, transport security requirements have become more prevalent in international trade, and Incoterms 2020 reflects such a change by detailing security requirements for each Incoterms rule. Currently electronic lock and other measures has been introduced and the forwarder are taking over the responsibility of carrying the containers from warehouse of exporter to port of shipment and even beyond the transportation of container from port of delivery. Carriage Paid To (CPT) includes a specific requirement that the seller must comply with any security-related requirements for transport to the destination. These security requirements bring cost and risk delay if not fulfilled by the parties.



Costs were a big issue in the 2010 Incoterms. Very often, Carriers often changed their pricing structure to deal with add some costs and sellers were often surprised by being back charged terminal handling charges. There are many costs of different service charges and penalties imposed by port and customs authorities involved in port of shipment and port of delivery. All costs are now listed in the 'Allocation of Costs' sections for who will pay and which cost, to avoid confusions.



The clarity of risk and responsibility of buyer and sellers, sharing of additional and incidental costs will facilitate international trade. The government departments, customs, port authority and the international traders may be updated of the new incoterms 2020 in order to facilitate both of international trade to avoid conflict and confusion.

M S Siddiqui is Legal Economist







