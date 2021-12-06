Video
Monday, 6 December, 2021, 2:00 PM
Home Countryside

Man jailed for spreading wife’s nude photos in Rajshahi

Published : Monday, 6 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Dec 5: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to 10-year imprisonment for spreading his wife's nude photos on the internet.
Cyber Tribunal judge Ziaur Rahman pronounced the verdict in presence of the            convict.
The convict is Md Manik, 40, a resident of Jikra Village in Charghat Upazila of the district.
The court also fined him Tk 5 lakh, and in default, he has to serve six more months in     jail.
According to the prosecution, on August 18 in 2015, Manik's wife divorced him six years after the marriage.
Manik spread the nude photos of his former wife after being angered over the divorce.
On January 21 in 2016, the victim filed a case under the ICT Act against Manik with Charghat Police Station.
After examining the case records and witnesses, the court handed down the verdict on Thursday.
Rajshahi Public Prosecutor Ismat Ara confirmed the matter.


