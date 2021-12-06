Five UZs of Dinajpur liberated today



Liberation War Monument at Bochaganj. photo: observer

On this day in 1971, these five upazilas were freed together. To mark the day, different programmes have been undertaken in five upazilas including morning procession, doa mahfil and discussion meeting.

Freedom fighters (FFs) and allied forces operated joint fight against Pakistani forces and freed Birganj on December 6. Neighbouring Thakurgaon District was freed on December 3. Later Pakistani forces moved to Sayedpur (Pak Bihar) to flee and fell in strong resistance of FFs and allied forces. Then Pakistani forces were compelled to step back from Birganj and took possession in the east of Bhatgaon Bridge of Dinajpur-Panchagarh Highway along border of Birganj-Kaharul upazilas.

Due to fighting by the FFs and allied forces with Pakistani forces and Rajakars, one fraction of the bridge got breached. Some FFs and allied forces became martyred.

By 4pm on December 5, the day of freedom of Birganj started progressing. And by the following night, FFs and allied forces took the entire upazila under their control. In the morning, flags of Bangladesh were hoisted in thoroughfares of Birganj.

Bochaganj Upazila was freed by FFs and allied forces. In the nine months of the war, FFs were well organized by late popular leader Abdur Rouf Chowdhury, former envoy of the then state minister Tajuddin Ahmed and late Anwarul Haq Chowdhury Nawab, renowned politician and close envoy of Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani. Besides, in the fight of freeing Bochaganj was participated by 115 valiant sons of Bochaganj and one Ansar member.

In the face-to- face fighting, a total of 13 FFs including Abdur Barek and Enamul Haq of Dhantala Village, Chiniram Devsharma of Kakduar Village, Kashem Ali of Bihar Village, Gulia Bangru of Dhananjoypur Village of Rongaon Union, Birshamohan Ray of Bonkoat Chuniapara Village were martyred.

Local FFs and allied forces freed Nawabganj Upazila on December 6 in 1971. Bir Muktijodha Md Eklasur Rahman, former deputy commander of Nawabganj Muktijodhda Sangsad, said under sector-7, FFs Shah Mahfuzar Rahman, Shamsul Arefin, Mokbul Hossain, others FFs and allied forces swooped strongly on Pakistani forces. At one stage, Pakistani forces started to step back in the fight with FFs and allied forces at Bhaduria area of the upazila. After being defeated, Pakistani forces moved to Ghoraghat area. And Nawabganj was freed.

Various programmes have been undertaken by Muktijoddha Sangsad and Muktijoddha Santan Command to mark the day.

The fight of freeing Birampur Upazila occurred under the Sector-7. The sector role was played by Major Nazmul Huda and Major Nuruzzaman. FFs took part in the battle with them strongly. FFs took possession in Ghoraghat Railgumti, Ketra Shal Bagan, Bhelarparh Bridge, Dal Bangla, and Purba Jagannathpur Mamumbad. They took possession with banker.

On December 4, Pakistani forces took possession in front of Pilot high school and Ghatparh bridge. In severe shelling they started to throw shells desperately via Bhaighor Village. In the face to face battle 16 FFs were martyred while seven Pakistani forces killed. Also hundreds of FFs were wounded.

In the upazila, 20 FFs were martyred. Two FFs became lame. And 13 others were seriously wounded.

To mark the day, Muktijoddha Sangsad and Birampur Press Club have undertaken various programmes including morning procession, discussion meeting and Doa Mahfil.

After freeing Kaharul Upazila on December 6 in 1971, FFs and allied forces took possession in Kaharul Bazar. In the morning they hoisted flag of Bangladesh.

On the occasion, various programmes including morning procession and discussion meeting have been undertaken by upazila administration.





